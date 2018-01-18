2nd Annual Joint Tactical Networks Summit

January 18th - 19th, 2018 • San Diego, CA

The 2nd Annual Joint Tactical Networks Summit will allow members of the C2 and network community, military leaders, and critical organizations to advance the joint force’s ability to communicate and exchange information efficiently and securely within a multi-domain environment. This Summit will seek to enhance tactical data linkage tools and network architectures to support advanced communication capabilities for the joint force to succeed. This program will stimulate discussions aimed at enhancing our nation’s networks to allow for successful information exchange and network interoperability to further improve our Military power.



2018 Confirmed Speakers Include:

Jeff Mercer, Director, Joint Tactical Networking Center

BG Welton Chase, USA, Commanding General, 7th Signal Command

Kevin Mulvihill, Director C4 Information Infrastructure, DCIO C4 & IIC, DoD CIO

CAPT Robert Croxson, USN, PM, MIDS Program Office, NAVAIR

COL James Turinetti, USA, Deputy Chief of Staff/ Chief Information Officer, G-6, US Army Pacific

Col Joseph Delaney, USMC, Commander, DISA-PAC

Col Glen Genove, USAF, Deputy Director, Air & Cyberspace Operations (A3/6), CIO & Director of Cyberspace Forces, PACAF

Col Douglas Dudley, USAF, Commander, Air Force Network Integration Center

Join us for senior level discussions surrounding updates and new developments; including the advancement of wireless communications systems for military advantage and efforts to enhance tactical data links Defense-wide.