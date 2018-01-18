Urgent Communications
Home > Events > conference > 2nd Annual Joint Tactical Networks Summit

Events

RSS

2nd Annual Joint Tactical Networks Summit

January 18th - 19th, 2018 • San Diego, CA
+ to calendar

The 2nd Annual Joint Tactical Networks Summit will allow members of the C2 and network community, military leaders, and critical organizations to advance the joint force’s ability to communicate and exchange information efficiently and securely within a multi-domain environment. This Summit will seek to enhance tactical data linkage tools and network architectures to support advanced communication capabilities for the joint force to succeed. This program will stimulate discussions aimed at enhancing our nation’s networks to allow for successful information exchange and network interoperability to further improve our Military power.

2018 Confirmed Speakers Include:
Jeff Mercer, Director, Joint Tactical Networking Center
BG Welton Chase, USA, Commanding General, 7th Signal Command
Kevin Mulvihill, Director C4 Information Infrastructure, DCIO C4 & IIC, DoD CIO
CAPT Robert Croxson, USN, PM, MIDS Program Office, NAVAIR
COL James Turinetti, USA, Deputy Chief of Staff/ Chief Information Officer, G-6, US Army Pacific
Col Joseph Delaney, USMC, Commander, DISA-PAC
Col Glen Genove, USAF, Deputy Director, Air & Cyberspace Operations (A3/6), CIO & Director of Cyberspace Forces, PACAF
Col Douglas Dudley, USAF, Commander, Air Force Network Integration Center

Join us for senior level discussions surrounding updates and new developments; including the advancement of wireless communications systems for military advantage and efforts to enhance tactical data links Defense-wide. 

 

Register Today

Location Details

Javascript is required to view this map.
Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center at SDSU


San Diego, California
United States

Are You Registered for 2nd Annual Joint Tactical Networks Summit ?

Register Today

Discuss this Event 0

Post new comment
or register to use your Urgent Communications ID
Upcoming Events
RSS
View All Events

Event Submission

To submit an event for inclusion
in IWCE's Urgent Communications'
calendar of events:

E-mail Stacey Orlick at stacey.orlick@penton.com.

Alternatively, you can mail a brochure or other event information to:

IWCE's Urgent Communications
6190 Powers Ferry Rd. Suite 320
Atlanta, GA 30339

Event Promotion

To discuss enhanced event listings or additional promotional opportunities:

E-mail Stephanie McCall at stephanie.mccall@penton.com or call her at 913-981-6146.

UrgentComm.com
IWCE's Urgent Communications Related Sites

Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×