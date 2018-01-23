Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Hawaii governor learned missile alert was false within two minutes
Hawaii governor slow to correct false missile alarm after he forgot Twitter log-in
Trump signs surveillance extension into law
Chicago aldermen kick around concept of arming police with ‘textalyzers’
Brunswick, Maine, council gets first look at police policy of drone use
Federal government warms to systems with core security
Cellphone jamming system tested at Maryland prison
Marines break through glass ceiling with autonomous helicopter flights
Government set to reopen after Congress approves spending bill
Ransomware: Why crooks are ditching Bitcoin and where they are going next
States sue FCC over net-neutrality repeal
After almost a year of hints, Sprint launches ‘Direct Connect Plus’ PTT service for businesses
Public-safety network: A boon for tower operators in 2018
Samsung’s anticipated foldable smartphone revealed privately at CES 2018: Report
AT&T pleads with FCC to streamline legacy data, voice retirement processes
What Verizon might do with its $17 billion tax windfall
Verizon holds capex steady as wireless and wireline converge
Cincinnati building fiber ring, pursuing smart-city projects downtown
Google CEO compares artificial intelligence to electricity, fire
Inside Amazon Go, the store of the future
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FirstNet tech talk: Lisbon, Portugal, 3GPP plenary meetings recap
With first-responder network set to launch, ‘communications is everything,’ says fire captain
USDA invests in e-connectivity to restore rural prosperity by providing training and health-care services
Hurricane Maria update: Cell-site outages decrease in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
Telco Systems wins follow-on cybersecurity contract from prominent national-defense agency
Lee County, Fla., awards Federal Engineering with P25 radio-communications-migration consulting contract
Mission Critical Partners: Takeaways from the 2018 CES show and why it matters to public-safety communications