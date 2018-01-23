Web Roundup
Hawaii governor learned missile alert was false within two minutes

Hawaii governor slow to correct false missile alarm after he forgot Twitter log-in

Trump signs surveillance extension into law

Chicago aldermen kick around concept of arming police with ‘textalyzers’

Brunswick, Maine, council gets first look at police policy of drone use

Federal government warms to systems with core security

Cellphone jamming system tested at Maryland prison

Marines break through glass ceiling with autonomous helicopter flights

Government set to reopen after Congress approves spending bill

Ransomware: Why crooks are ditching Bitcoin and where they are going next

States sue FCC over net-neutrality repeal

After almost a year of hints, Sprint launches ‘Direct Connect Plus’ PTT service for businesses

Public-safety network: A boon for tower operators in 2018

Samsung’s anticipated foldable smartphone revealed privately at CES 2018: Report

AT&T pleads with FCC to streamline legacy data, voice retirement processes

What Verizon might do with its $17 billion tax windfall

Verizon holds capex steady as wireless and wireline converge

Cincinnati building fiber ring, pursuing smart-city projects downtown

Google CEO compares artificial intelligence to electricity, fire

Inside Amazon Go, the store of the future

 

Briefing Room   
FirstNet tech talk: Lisbon, Portugal, 3GPP plenary meetings recap

With first-responder network set to launch, ‘communications is everything,’ says fire captain

USDA invests in e-connectivity to restore rural prosperity by providing training and health-care services

Hurricane Maria update: Cell-site outages decrease in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands

Telco Systems wins follow-on cybersecurity contract from prominent national-defense agency

Lee County, Fla., awards Federal Engineering with P25 radio-communications-migration consulting contract

Mission Critical Partners: Takeaways from the 2018 CES show and why it matters to public-safety communications

 