Hawaii’s false missile alarm raises question of federal control

Employee who sent false missile alarm is refusing to cooperate with FCC investigation

Apple’s addition of Advanced Mobile Location for emergency calls in iOS 11.3 estimated to save 7,500 lives in next 10 years

New York’s first police drone program takes flight

AT&T disputes Verizon’s FirstNet interconnection claims

UK Emergency Services Network faces crisis amid slow buildout

Cops, first responders gather to consider active-shooter scenarios

Five drone use cases

Combining fixed-wireless and mobility sites to create ultra-dense networks

New York governor signs executive order to keep net-neutrality rules after FCC’s repeal

Kansas City enters ‘Phase 2’ of its smart-city transformation

Public Safety Advocate: An evolving FirstNet system

 

Alerting systems a focal point of FCC agenda for Jan. 30 meeting

What they’re saying about FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s WEA proposal

PSCR announces ‘Point Cloud City’ funding opportunity

Motorola Solutions blog: Modern policing—Going beyond voice communications

Airbus DS Communications expands offerings for business continuity, risk and incident management, lone worker safety

Mutualink touts success at FirstNet road shows

NetMotion Software maintains leadership in public-safety market

Tango Networks: End distracted driving, cut corporate accident risk

UK government report describes offender-monitoring program as a ‘catastrophic waste of public money’

 