Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Hawaii’s false missile alarm raises question of federal control
Employee who sent false missile alarm is refusing to cooperate with FCC investigation
Apple’s addition of Advanced Mobile Location for emergency calls in iOS 11.3 estimated to save 7,500 lives in next 10 years
New York’s first police drone program takes flight
AT&T disputes Verizon’s FirstNet interconnection claims
UK Emergency Services Network faces crisis amid slow buildout
Cops, first responders gather to consider active-shooter scenarios
Combining fixed-wireless and mobility sites to create ultra-dense networks
New York governor signs executive order to keep net-neutrality rules after FCC’s repeal
Kansas City enters ‘Phase 2’ of its smart-city transformation
Public Safety Advocate: An evolving FirstNet system
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Alerting systems a focal point of FCC agenda for Jan. 30 meeting
What they’re saying about FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s WEA proposal
PSCR announces ‘Point Cloud City’ funding opportunity
Motorola Solutions blog: Modern policing—Going beyond voice communications
Airbus DS Communications expands offerings for business continuity, risk and incident management, lone worker safety
Mutualink touts success at FirstNet road shows
NetMotion Software maintains leadership in public-safety market
Tango Networks: End distracted driving, cut corporate accident risk
UK government report describes offender-monitoring program as a ‘catastrophic waste of public money’