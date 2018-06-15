APCO 2018

August 5th - 8th, 2018 • Las Vegas, NV

APCO 2018, APCO International’s Annual Conference & Expo, is the premier event for public safety communications officials, from frontline telecommunicators to comm center managers to public safety communications equipment and services vendors. Starting August 5, APCO 2018 offers four days of educational sessions, committee meetings and special events, paired with two full days of exhibits. The 5,600+ attendees represent a wide range of organizations, including PSAPs, law enforcement, fire service, emergency medical services, and government agencies, along with service providers and commercial vendors.