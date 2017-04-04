SensLynx, who will participate as an exhibitor at the 2017 International Wireless Communication Expo (IWCE) at the Las Vegas Convention Center March 27-31, 2017 at booth #1624, is pleased to announce the launch of their Fleet & Asset tracking service by unveiling a special partnership program with members of the Technology Resource Network, or TRN. As a new Gold member of TRN, SensLynx will be working closely with TRN members in deploying a new alternative for the distribution of GPS technology in a way that other GPS companies do not.

SensLynx is committed to a distribution model that offers flexibility featuring different models to offer our service. Our complete solution includes hardware, airtime and web application to monitor fleets of vehicles ranging from company vehicles to over-the-road long haul trucks. We also offer Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) solutions so companies can comply with Hours of Service federal guidelines. We are exclusively focused on the indirect channel.

SensLynx has built a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) program around a complete fleet & asset tracking solution. We have a built-in competitive advantage because we:

- Manufacture our own hardware

- Own and run all aspects of the solution and reseller support

- Are the only company that has a well-developed indirect channel support system

- We do not compete with our Reseller channel! (Most of our competitors have direct sales

models.)

At the SensLynx booth, located in the South Hall #1624, we will be showcasing our Fleet & Asset Tracking system through a video presentation along with hardware for attendees to familiarize themselves with.

“We are very excited with the partnership we now have with TRN. Our Fleet & Asset Tracking is a perfect fit and great complement to the 2 -Way Radio dealer channel for the opportunity to enhance their service offerings while generating a lucrative revenue stream. With our ability to locate a vehicle every 60 seconds plus turns, along with capturing data regarding driver behavior, our affordable system is unique in its functionality within a complete solution,” says Robert Garry, CEO & Co-Founder of SensLynx.

“TRN is pleased to welcome SensLynx as our newest commercial member. Senslynx’s dedication to the Indirect model by offering several flexible models is impressive.” commented Bill Dow, TRN President. “Senslynx strives to find the proper fit with our members in the GPS and asset management space. We believe this is a catalyst for success.”

ABOUT SENSLYNX: SensLynx is owned and operated by two gentlemen who will be familiar to the wireless mobility world. You may know Rob Garry, CEO of SensLynx, as a founder of Radiowave Communications in California and Nevada who sold its operation to Day Wireless in 2002. Rob also has had experience as a consultant helping companies expand in to the IoT space including several prestigious communications companies like ORBCOMM, Cisco, Wyless, and CradlePoint. Tom Maguire is the COO and CMO with 26 years of experience in telecommunications and the wireless industry. He has had a great deal of global experience in a variety of executive positions at large telecommunications companies, including serving as Regional Vice President & General Manager for Motorola /Singapore.

ABOUT TRN: Founded in 1998, TECHNOLOGY RESOURCE NETWORK INTERNATIONAL (TRN) is a trade association of more than 150 locally owned, authorized Motorola Service and Certified Service Centers. TRN brings business, education, training and certification opportunities to its members. The association promotes its members’ interests through the power of a member’s network which provides, technology deployments and professional services to end users.