Mark Raczynski, General Dynamics Mission Systems’ business development lead and product manager for public-safety deployable systems, details the features of the FirstRunner, a 550-pound LTE deployable solution that fits into standard elevators and escalators and can be operational within 30 minutes of arriving at a scene.

Raczynski spoke with IWCE’s Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson during the APCO 2018 show in Las Vegas.​