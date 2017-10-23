Urgent Communications
Home > Events > conference > Blockchain360

Events

RSS

Blockchain360

October 23rd - 24th, 2017 • New York City , NY
+ to calendar



Following last year’s successful pre-launch, Blockchain360 returns for its second year. The 2017 event, a deep dive spin-off from the Internet of Things World Series of events, will be co-located with the 3rd annual IoT Security Summit and the NEW Cloud Security Summit. Bringing together those at the forefront of Blockchain and IoT innovation, we'll dedicate an entire day to Technical talks around Blockchain, IoT and Security and an entire day to Identity Management, Authentication and Privacy. We’re providing a platform for the Blockchain and Security community to engage in a conversation to solve each other's challenges and accelerate widespread market adoption. 

For more information about the show or to register for a pass, visit https://tmt.knect365.com/blockchain-360/

 

Learn More!

Location Details

Javascript is required to view this map.
InterContinental Times Square


New York City , New York
United States

Are You Registered for Blockchain360?

Learn More!

Discuss this Event 0

Post new comment
or register to use your Urgent Communications ID
Upcoming Events
RSS
View All Events

Event Submission

To submit an event for inclusion
in IWCE's Urgent Communications'
calendar of events:

E-mail Stacey Orlick at stacey.orlick@penton.com.

Alternatively, you can mail a brochure or other event information to:

IWCE's Urgent Communications
6190 Powers Ferry Rd. Suite 320
Atlanta, GA 30339

Event Promotion

To discuss enhanced event listings or additional promotional opportunities:

E-mail Stephanie McCall at stephanie.mccall@penton.com or call her at 913-981-6146.

UrgentComm.com
IWCE's Urgent Communications Related Sites

Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×