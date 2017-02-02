Here are five tips to help you have a successful IWCE 2017

By Nadira Ramatally, IWCE

Whether you’re new to IWCE or have attended before, it always helps to plan ahead and prepare for your time spent in Las Vegas. Here are a few tips to help you get the most value out of your experience at IWCE 2017:

Establish your objectives and goals—What do you want to accomplish during IWCE 2017? Start by reviewing and prioritizing the education topics most important to your organization. Take time to look through the agenda prior to the conference and determine what sessions you want to attend. You can also build your agenda within the Registration Dashboard, and it will be pulled into the IWCE 2017 mobile app for you! Do Your Homework—With more than 380 exhibitors, it can be overwhelming once you get on the show floor. Research the exhibitors before the show, so you are familiar with their products and have questions prepared to ask. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the floor plan so you know where they are located. Network, Network, Network—Are you looking to bond with fellow communications technology colleagues or meet new industry peers? Be sure to attend IWCE's 40th Birthday Bash on Wednesday, March 29, at 5:30pm for FREE. Bring a stack of business cards that you can give to people you meet. Write a little note on the business cards you receive to help you remember them when you follow up. Download the mobile app – Put your phone to good use! The IWCE 2017 mobile app is the best tool to use in navigating your way at the show. Access your important show info, build your schedule, see what’s happening now and get real-time industry news from IWCE’s Urgent Communications. Don’t forget to allow push notifications on your device to ensure you receive important information. Stay Connected - Follow IWCE’s social media pages (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter & YouTube) to keep abreast of important show news. It’s also a great way to connect with other attendees at the show. Join the conversation and use hashtag #IWCE2017.



