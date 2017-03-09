Here are six ways to leverage social media at IWCE 2017 and throughout the year

By Nadira Ramatally, IWCE

With IWCE 2017 right around the corner, don’t forget that social media is one of the simplest opportunities to stay up-to-date on show news, as well as providing an avenue to network and connect with fellow attendees. Here’s a quick guide to help you get started:

Connect with us. IWCE is active on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. We regularly post about the latest event information and share industry news. You can also search for our official hashtags, #IWCEexpo and #IWCE2017 to see what others are saying about the event.

Got something to say? Tag us. By typing @iwceexpo, we will be notified of a post made by you, giving us the opportunity to respond. Posting about the event? Be sure to include our official event hashtag, #IWCE2017 when posting, so other attendees can find your posts, too.

Like and share relevant posts. If you see a post in your newsfeed talking about IWCE, and you think that the information will be useful to your friends/colleagues, simply share or re-tweet that post.

We want to see your pictures. It’s always great to see how the show is going from an attendee perspective. Plus, with new tools like Facebook Live and Periscope, you can video your experience right from the show floor. Just remember that you can’t video the conference sessions.

Connect with fellow attendees. Post that you’re going and ask who else is attending. This way you can have some people to meet at the show ahead of time. Here are a few sample posts:

I’m attending #IWCE2017 this month in Las Vegas! Who else is going?

I’m looking forward to learning about ______ at #IWCE2017. What sessions are you attending?

Anyone want to grab coffee and chat about ____ at #IWCE2017 in Las Vegas?

Don’t forget connect with your new contacts after the show to stay in touch.

Stay Engaged. IWCE stays busy all throughout the year. We want to be a resource you can turn to at any time of the year. Keep an eye out for our posts on other IWCE events, webinars, industry news and more.