IWCE’s Critical LTE Communications provides two days of learning, discourse and networking

By Stacey Orlick, Conference Director

In just seven weeks, IWCE will host its third annual Critical LTE Communications Forum at the Four Points by Sheraton Chicago O’Hare. After a successful event in Dallas last year, we moved the event back to Chicago, where we’re expecting 250 leaders, technologists, government and enterprise attendees to participate in two days of panels, keynotes, networking and a bit of fun.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m., title sponsor Verizon will kick off the event with a keynote address. During the rest of the first day, panelists will discuss the building blocks of LTE, highlighting the difference between 4G and 5G, as well as outlining the 5G ecosystems of devices, accessories and applications. Cybersecurity experts will explore the key factors to consider before upgrading or deploying any critical-communications networks. The connectivity needed for the Internet of Things and smart cities will be discussed in the afternoon panels, which will be followed by a networking reception.

Day Two begins with keynote addresses from Harris Corporation, Samsung and Cradlepoint, with a representative for each company presenting presenting a vision for the future of critical LTE communications. The first panel of the morning will feature a mix of vendors and end users examining the status of mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) services, which are scheduled to be introduced to the market before the end of the year.

A session entitled “Critical LTE’s Interoperability with LMR and 911” focuses on how LTE systems will work with legacy LMR communications and 911 centers, as new broadband offerings change the entire dynamics of the networks. Discussions on network control and measuring coverage will provide practical advice for end users, and the two-day event will finish with a review of some of the exciting futuristic technologies, such as self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

