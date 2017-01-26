IWCE’s Network Infrastructure Forum returns for 2017 show

By Stacey Orlick, Director of Community and Conference Content, IWCE

IWCE is proud to announce the return of IWCE’s Network Infrastructure Forum. With eight courses on Monday (March 27) and Tuesday, followed by a pavilion on the exhibit floor on Wednesday and Thursday, the 2017 Network Infrastructure Forum is the place to get more information on network coverage, heterogenous networks, smart cities, deployable networks and the Internet of Things.

Networks and devices all rely on infrastructure to move information from one place to another, whether it is transmitting voice call or a large data file, providing connectivity to a city or a sparsely populated area, or ensuring that packets reach devices like drones, sensors and even smart meters.

In the densely populated city, the infrastructure may have trouble with the sheer volume of people using the network at the same time, especially inside buildings. If there’s an event, the network capacity can be overloaded—a scenario that happened during the Women’s March last weekend, when social media in Washington, D.C., was virtually shut down because of the number of users.

Challenges to provide needed coverage in rural areas or inside buildings can be very different than those faced in outdoor urban areas. Meanwhile, a host of solutions—from deployable networks to small cells to traditional macro cells—can be used to address users’ needs, although different technologies can require compliance with very different regulatory regimes.

On Monday and Tuesday at IWCE 2017, the Network Infrastructure Forum will feature educational session on myriad topics, addressing transitions/interoperability between LMR, LTE and 5G, as well as the gear needed to provide reliable, robust networks, whether they are private, cellular or developed for a special-use case like FirstNet.

On Wednesday and Thursday, visit the Network Infrastructure Forum Pavilion on the IWCE exhibit floor. More than 50 companies will be showcasing everything from towers to consulting services to shelters to batteries.

