New Statewide Interoperability Coordinators (SWICs), here is some advice from a veteran of the job

By Tom Gagnon

Full-time Statewide Interoperability Coordinators (SWIC) are decreasing across the country due to shrinking grant funds and state budgets straining to support many competing priorities. This problem’ impact is compounded by the increasing complexity and need for interoperable public safety communications. For new SWICs, these realities do not permit the luxury of easing into their new assignments, but rather highlights the need to hit the ground running. New SWICs must quickly produce results—not only because of the workload, but also to reaffirm the continued and growing need for full-time SWICs.

Initially hired as Virginia’s Interoperability Program Manager and subsequently appointed the SWIC, I quickly realized that the project workload, public-safety communications practitioners’ enthusiasm, and the shear expanse of Virginia required an aggressive, engaging mentality in order to succeed. During my two-year tenure I learned several lessons, which I believe can be applied as principles for success by any SWIC just starting out.

First off, you need to quickly define program goals for years one, two and beyond. Ask your boss, “What does success look like for you?” Your boss is a busy person. Getting through the hiring process was challenging, given all their normal duties, and now he or she is thrilled to finally have you on board. One reason you were hired to be the SWIC was because you get things done. Because you are a self-starter and your boss is busy, it’s possible that a conversation about job expectations could get delayed and then delayed again. You need to engage your boss, schedule time to meet and define what success looks like.

Give yourself a month to assess key stakeholders, resources and the current status of the interoperability program. Armed with this information, sit down with your boss and have a conversation recommending goals for your first year as SWIC. Once you are clear on leadership’s expectations, you have an immediate opportunity to demonstrate your ability to succeed. The goals approved by your boss become the vision or the end state desired for your public-safety interoperability program. With success defined, you can proceed to develop your strategy to achieve that vision.

As I reviewed various interoperability planning documents, I discovered a trend for developing ambitious interoperability strategies implemented using problematic means. The results formed the next trend I discovered; accomplishments consistently fell short.

To avoid the fate of too many well-intentioned interoperability strategies, I applied a test referred to as the “ilities.” Since strategic principles are universal, applying the “ilities” is an easy metric for gauging the probability of success for any plan or strategy. Very simply, the “ilities” are: suitability, desirability, feasibility, acceptability and sustainability. However, the greatest plan will fail, if it doesn’t have consensus from the stakeholders it is intended to support. Engaging your stakeholders requires establishing a robust network.

The extreme southwest tip of Virginia is slightly west of Detroit. This interesting fact underscores the challenges of organizing Virginia’s public-safety communications interoperability community of interest. With 95 counties and a multitude of independent cities and towns, the complexity of local and state government overlays a state that ranges from urban to remote rural. Adding to this dynamic is the unique distinction of hosting various federal agencies in northern Virginia, possessing a significant military footprint and bordering the nation’s capital. Organizing stakeholders—regardless of the challenges in your state—is imperative to the development, support and ultimate success of any interoperability program.

As Virginia’s FirstNet Single Point of Contact (SPOC), I developed an information-dissemination network that I realized could be leveraged for disseminating interoperability information, in general. Coining the term “Local Single Point of Contact” (LSPOC), I created a network of over 100 LSPOCs across Virginia that included individuals who were leaders/influencers within their respective public-safety communities. While the LSPOC network was initially intended to disseminate and collect information pertaining to FirstNet, it became readily apparent that this network could be leveraged to keep Virginia’s public-safety practitioners informed on all interoperability matters.

As you build your network, you will discover certain people I refer to as “guardian angels.” Many individuals will be eager to help you succeed, and you will soon establish rapport with some individuals who are extremely knowledgeable and passionate about all things related to public-safety communications. It may be that your personalities click; regardless, you will develop relationships with these persons who will become valuable sources for trusted advice.

These individuals were critical to my success by providing a ready source of knowledge, advice and insights that I never would have perceived alone. While most will come into a SWIC position with public safety experience, I believe this “guardian angel” principle holds value for all. Whether it’s being brought up to speed on emerging technologies or suggestions on how to navigate local politics, every SWIC is well served by cultivating these allies.

As you interact with your network and “guardian angels,” you will realize the interconnectivity of all the projects you are managing. Due to the multitude of issues competing for your time, you need to capitalize on any opportunity to leverage this interconnectivity to advance your program’s strategy. The opportunity to leverage my LSPOC network to support other purposes is an example of the interconnected nature of public-safety interoperability. Recognizing the complementary nature of all your projects—and taking advantage of this principle—generates a greater, collective momentum for your program. What you accomplish in one project may very well help start, or advance, another project.

Building your network requires you to be an extrovert. Improving interoperability is primarily a people thing; it’s about relationships—generally, the technology is on the shelf and can be purchased, if the financial means are made available.

You need to get out and about, and meet with people face-to-face. Do not become a voice that dials-in to participate in regional or local meetings. Make it a priority to attend the regional interoperability committee meetings and come prepared to update attendees on the state’s interoperability program.

When planning a workshop or conference, be sensitive to the tyranny of distance and be prepared to inconvenience yourself, not your attendees. Make a point to hold meetings and events within the remote areas of your state; localities will appreciate your effort to promote inclusion. All these actions build credibility; it demonstrates that you take them seriously and that your program is not for the state’s convenience.

As you engage your stakeholders, make yourself feel uncomfortable; push yourself outside your comfort zone. You will not only enhance your impact as a SWIC but will grow your abilities. If you are naturally an introvert, push yourself to engage individuals at the multitude of events you will attend. Seek out opportunities for public speaking or create your own.

As your program matures, you will need to create working groups, establish standing committees, and conduct conferences. These events will not only support your program’s strategy, but they also provide ample opportunities to develop your skills and increase your value to the public-safety community.

When interacting with stakeholders, stay above the fray. For starters, don’t gossip. To the complete opposite, become known as a trusted confidant.

People have perspectives, concerns, history and ideas they will want to share with you, because you are in a position to make things happen. For various reasons, folks are apprehensive to share their thoughts in a public forum and look to you as an advocate. If you establish a reputation as one who can be trusted, you will accumulate valuable insights that will help you better understand why the current state of interoperability is as it is. As you internally contemplate the information shared with you, you will develop your own opinions and list of priorities.

However, be slow to voice your opinion. You may be somewhat of an outsider or looked upon as that “guy from the state.” Second, airing your opinion prematurely can stifle discussion amongst stakeholders. Encourage subject matter experts to debate the issue in your presence. The discussions will further educate you and possibly even lead to consensus, without you needing to weigh in.

So, you’re thinking, “He never mentioned technology expertise.” You are right, because you will have ample technical expertise within your state to teach and advise you.

Becoming a successful SWIC requires focusing your efforts on coordinating the collective energy of your public-safety-communications community of interest to advance an interoperability program strategy that achieves a consensus based vision for interoperability. The principles that I have shared with you will help you to succeed. They start with defining success, developing a plan for success, and building a network to achieve success.

Congratulations on your opportunity to serve as your state or territory’s SWIC; you are embarking upon one of the most professionally and personally rewarding assignments you will ever undertake!

Tom Gagnon is the former SWIC for Virginia.