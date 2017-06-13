Take advantage of these two opportunities to speak at upcoming IWCE events

By Stacey Orlick, IWCE

IWCE opened its Call for Speakers for both IWCE 2018 and IWCE’s Critical LTE Communications Forum!

IWCE 2018 takes place March 5-9, 2018, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Th e deadline for submission is August 24, 2017.

IWCE’s Critical LTE Communications Forum takes place November 8-9 at the Dallas Hilton Park Cities Hotel in Dallas, TX. The deadline for submission is June 30, 2017.

Our industry is going through a major shift, and we want to hear what you have to say about it. You can submit a proposal to be a thought leader at either or both events. We look for great stories, case studies, technology insights and industry trends.

First up is IWCE’s Critical LTE Communications Forum. In its second year, this IWCE event drills down on LTE and 5G and how the techonlogies will affect FirstNet, smart cities, next-generation 911 (NG911) and more. Conducted in a more intimate setting than the larger IWCE tradeshow in March, we are looking for panelists to cover LTE and 5G, applications, smart cities, Internet of Things, mission-critical push to talk and push-to-talk over cellular, as well as the interoperability and collaboration initiatives associated with these technologies.

At IWCE 2018 in Orlando, we take it a step further with a five-day conference on all things related to critical-communications technology. Some potential topics include:

New devices and technologies;

FirstNet and LTE;

Mission-critical push-to-talk and text messaging;

NG911 and command centers;

In-building coverage and indoor location services;

Applications and wearables, and

Drones and unmanned vehicles.

Conversations on spectrum allocations, regulatory discussions, and critical-infrastructure topics for utilities and transportation such as smart grid, positive train control, sensors, smart buildings, autonomous vehicles also are all included at IWCE.

We’ll want experts to cover broadband networks, legacy LMR resiliency, microwave, fiber and backhaul and the migration and/or integration with each of these. Cloud offerings, big-data technologies and the all-important cybersecurity considerations will also be discussed. Some sessions may be in Spanish for our international audience.

Our show within a show—IWCE’s Network Infrastructure Forum—provides new insights into the changing world of wireless sites, including towers, heterogenous network, DAS and smart cities.

Speakers are selected based on relevance and expertise. Proposals likely will be grouped with similar submissions to create panels to provide broader perspectives on each topic.

As a thought leader, you’ll receive significant exposure for you and your company. IWCE’s promotions reach more than 2 million potential future customers. In addition, you’ll receive free admission to the event and an opportunity to hear conference sessions and network with other industry leaders.

