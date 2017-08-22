There’s still a chance to submit to speak at IWCE 2018

By Stacey Orlick, IWCE

IWCE 2018—taking place March 5-9, 2018 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.—is extending its Call for Speakers deadline. The deadline for submission is now August 31, 2017.

Our industry is going through a major shift, and we want to hear what you have to say about it. Submit a proposal to be a thought leader and share your expertise next March. We look for great stories, case studies, technology insights and industry trends.

With a five-day conference on all things communications technology, IWCE 2018 has plenty of panels, roundtables, lectures and town hall meetings to discuss any and all that’s happening in the industry. Our topic list is broad and inclusive – if it matters to the critical-communications industry, then it matters to IWCE.

Industry trends, FirstNet, mission-critical push-to-talk, NG911, command centers, in-building and indoor location services are among the subjects that will be discussed. Applications, wearables, drones and unmanned vehicles, new devices and technologies, 5G and LTE are other notable session topics. In addition, we’ll address critical-infrastructure topics for utilities and transportation authorities, such as smart grid, positive train control, sensors, smart buildings, and autonomous vehicles—they will all be talked about during IWCE.

You’ll have a chance to be part of conversations on spectrum allocations, regulatory discussions, and of course broadband networks, legacy LMR resiliency, microwave, fiber and backhaul and the migration and/or integration with each of these. Cloud and big data and the all-important cybersecurity considerations will also be discussed. Some sessions may be in Spanish for our international audience.

Our show within the show—IWCE’s Network Infrastructure Forum—provides new insights into the changing world of wireless sites, including towers, HetNets, DAS and smart cities.

So, if you have an opinion on any of these subjects—or other topics you believe will be of interest to our audience—submit to speak at IWCE today!

Speakers are selected based on relevance and expertise. Proposals likely will be grouped with similar submissions to create panels to provide a broader viewpoint on each topic.

As a thought leader, you’ll receive significant exposure for you and your company. IWCE’s promotions reach more than 2 million potential future customers. In addition, you’ll receive free admission to the event and an opportunity to hear and network with other industry leaders.

We’d love to hear from you so submit your ideas today!

P.S. If you don’t want to wait until March to discuss FirstNet, mission-critical push-to-talk, and smart cities, attend IWCE’s Critical LTE Communications Forum on November 8-9 at the Hilton Dallas Park Cities in Dallas, TX.