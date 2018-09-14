Virginia’s COMLINC: An example of a successful transition to a viable funding source

By Tom Gagnon

Following September 11, 2001, states and localities received unprecedented federal grant funding, which resulted in major acquisitions of public safety communications equipment. While greatly enhancing public safety entities’ (PSE) effectiveness, these acquisitions were often made without establishing long-term sustainment plans.

Sustainment funding became an afterthought, as states and localities hurried to secure use-or-lose grant opportunities or assumed grant funding would remain sufficiently adequate to perform sustainment. Facing myriad competing priorities, state and locality governments often accepted risk by assuming equipment maintenance, upgrade, and replacement could be accomplished—in part or completely—with grant funds.

Federal grant funding is a resource outside of the control of states and localities. Today, federal grant funding suffers continual decline, putting state agencies and local PSEs in the dilemma of repairing and replacing aging mission-critical equipment that was never properly resourced within their budgets. With state and locality budgets facing increased pressure, the prospects of transitioning equipment purchased and maintained with grant funds to a budget line item can appear bleak.

However, with the correct approach, the odds of a successful transition can be greatly increased. Virginia’s Commonwealth Link to Interoperable Communications (COMLINC) presents an example of successful transition to a viable funding source with the establishment of the first-ever COMLINC line item within Virginia’s 2018-2020 biennial budget.

Virginia’s COMLINC was established more than 10 years ago as an interoperability solution to enable state agencies and localities using disparate land-mobile-radio (LMR) system to communicate, utilizing VoIP via on-demand “patches” established between fixed consoles and/or portable units in the field. Increasingly popular over the years, COMLINC proved to be an effective interoperability resource for multijurisdictional and multidiscipline public safety operations.

As the system grew, however, the mechanisms to support it did not. The system’s growth and sustainment was continued through a combination of grant funding, local budgets, realigned Virginia State Police (VSP) resources and vendor goodwill. Ironically, COMLINC never gained a dedicated funding stream, despite the widespread belief that it was instrumental in the Commonwealth achieving interoperability by 2015, as was mandated by Virginia Code.

COMLINC approached a crossroads moment in 2016, when portions of the COMLINC infrastructure neared end-of-service life and subscriber growth made it clear that continuing an improvised approach to system-wide technical service and support was unsustainable. Given the widespread use of COMLINC by state agencies and localities, Virginia’s Statewide Interoperability Executive Committee (SIEC) recognized the need to develop a strategy to ultimately secure legislated funding for COMLINC. Gaining legislated funding required developing a comprehensive programmatic construct to establish credibility and demonstrate the system’s value.

All good strategies are based upon understood principles. The SIEC oriented its strategy based upon the five elements of the Interoperability Continuum. Various mutually supported objectives that aligned with the elements were subsequently accomplished, resulting ultimately in success.