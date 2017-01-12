What’s in store for IWCE 2017: Young professionals, birthday bash, co-located events

By Nadira Ramatally, IWCE

IWCE 2017 is less than three months away and we’re busy pulling together all the details to make it an awesome show for our 40th birthday.

New this year is an awards program for our industry’s young professionals. We’re looking to recognize young professionals under the age of 35 who have made a significant contribution in his or her company/industry. If you know anyone who fits this description, please submit a nomination by clicking here. Winners will be recognized in a special ceremony at IWCE 2017 and will also be featured on IWCE's Urgent Communications.

Our birthday bash will be a blast! We’ll be rocking a 1970s theme and have a photo booth where you can dress up and step back into the past. Speaking of which, if anyone has any throwback pictures to share, we would love to include them in our slideshow at the birthday bash! Please submit them to me at nadira.ramatally@penton.com .

Once again, we will be co-locating with ETA’s Education Forum and IWCE’s Network Infrastructure Forum, which means more education to choose from and products to see. Don’t forget that our special events—the keynotes, general sessions, town-hall meetings and birthday bash—are included for attendees with any kind of badge at the show.

If you’re debating about the cost, know that we have simplified our registration packages this year. This gives you more flexibility to be where you want, when you want. Want to spend more time in the exhibit hall? A one-day or short-course package may be best for you. Want to do a little bit of everything? Then consider our Super Pass, which offers the best value, including VIP perks and access to our Priority Lounge.

Plus, here’s a little something extra – use promo code BLOG when you register, and you’ll save up to 20% off your IWCE registration package. Advanced pricing ends on Feb. 23, so I encourage you to register now take advantage of our best rates.

I hope to see you at the show!