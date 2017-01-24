You’ve signed up to become an exhibitor at IWCE 2017. Now what?

By Stephanie McCall, IWCE

It may seem like an ordeal at times for exhibitors, but selecting your space, signing the contract and paying for your exhibit space is probably the easiest part of the tradeshow experience. Now that you have your booth ready to go, the challenge is ensuring that your company effectively shares its messages with attendees during the show, whether it is in the booth or elsewhere at IWCE.

There will be a lot happening during IWCE 2017, so it can be difficult to capture the attention of attendees long enough to share your messaging during the show. With this in mind, here are some tips that will help you succeed in this important endeavor:

Make sure you update your exhibitor listing on the IWCE website. You will want to make a good first impression when visitors are viewing the exhibitor list, which is one of the most-visited pages on the IWCE website.

Get the word out that you will be exhibiting at IWCE 2017. We’ve made it easy for you to use our logos and banners on the Exhibitor Marketing Tips page. As an exhibitor, you have our permission to use these assets to promote your company.

If you are company is participating in one of IWCE’s education sessions, make sure you promote it with e-mail blasts, social media posts, press releases, etc.

Is your company announcing a new product or service at IWCE 2017? If so, let IWCE’s Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson know by e-mailing him at donald.jackson@penton.com by mid-March. Donny can work with you to determine the best way to publicize your announcement in our daily e-mail newsletters released during the show.

Use social media. We’ve created a social media toolkit for you so take advantage of it. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube!

IWCE 2017 is going to be here before your know it, so make sure you consider using these marketing tips today to make the most of your investment. See you in March!