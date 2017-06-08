CMA 2017
CMA is the premier event for the wireless industry’s manufacturers, reps and distributors. It is the most affordable and effective way to accomplish sales training, away from the distractions of a trade show. Introduce new products, expand your sales channels, initiate new programs, network with peers and get valuable feedback from the field. We do all the work – you don’t have to find a venue or make arrangements.
Location Details
Tampa, Florida
United States
Discuss this Event 0
Post new comment