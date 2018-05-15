Critical Communications World 2018

May 15th - 17th, 2018

The critical communications industry continues to innovate and evolve. No longer just the domain of purpose designed PMR standards, new products, features and services are being designed, trialled and tested ready for the emergence of standardized broadband LTE for mission critical use. This bandwidth capability promises to enhance and complement the ongoing use of established technologies such as TETRA, P25 and DMR. Critical Communications World 2018 in Berlin will provide the central pillar around which our industry can create mutually beneficial initiatives, promote technology advances, share experiences and ideas, and demonstrate the power of teamwork.