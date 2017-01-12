Web Roundup
AG nominee Sessions: U.S. needs cyber rules, so ‘price is paid’ if breached

Trump acknowledges Russian hacking, points to poor defenses

How a sensational, unverified dossier became a crisis for Donald Trump

AT&T executives meet with Trump to discuss Time Warner deal

Russian hackers gained ‘limited’ access to Republican National Committee, Comey says

Liberty Media’s Malone says cable companies could buy T-Mobile

FCC targets Jan. 18 for Stage 4 of forward auction

Georgia committee calls for state to participate in FirstNet

Nebraska county’s 911 system has no backup plan when outages occur

Amazon has a plan to defend drones from hackers and bow-and-arrow troublemakers

Army wants to 3D print minidrones in 24 hours

MIT freshman tries to save lives with smart guns

Passenger rescue drone could be in use by 2020, company says

Florida Highway patrol investigating possible link between coverage dead zones and car crashes

Samsung Electronics’ latest wearable devices can be made compatible with iPhones

Giuliani to advise Trump on private-sector cybersecurity

Wary of Russian cyberthreat, France plans to bolster its army of ‘digital soldiers’

Video: Infecting a system with Locky ransomware

 

Briefing Room   
Sprint says 40% of 800 MHz rebanding licensees along the U.S.-Mexico border have completed retunes

Statement of FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai calls midnight regulation of free data “disappointing”

FirstNet works to foster innovation in public-safety apps

Avaya helps enhance public safety for India’s most populous state with Dial 100 project

 

 