AG nominee Sessions: U.S. needs cyber rules, so ‘price is paid’ if breached
Trump acknowledges Russian hacking, points to poor defenses
How a sensational, unverified dossier became a crisis for Donald Trump
AT&T executives meet with Trump to discuss Time Warner deal
Russian hackers gained ‘limited’ access to Republican National Committee, Comey says
Liberty Media’s Malone says cable companies could buy T-Mobile
FCC targets Jan. 18 for Stage 4 of forward auction
Georgia committee calls for state to participate in FirstNet
Nebraska county’s 911 system has no backup plan when outages occur
Amazon has a plan to defend drones from hackers and bow-and-arrow troublemakers
Army wants to 3D print minidrones in 24 hours
MIT freshman tries to save lives with smart guns
Passenger rescue drone could be in use by 2020, company says
Florida Highway patrol investigating possible link between coverage dead zones and car crashes
Samsung Electronics’ latest wearable devices can be made compatible with iPhones
Giuliani to advise Trump on private-sector cybersecurity
Wary of Russian cyberthreat, France plans to bolster its army of ‘digital soldiers’
Video: Infecting a system with Locky ransomware
Sprint says 40% of 800 MHz rebanding licensees along the U.S.-Mexico border have completed retunes
Statement of FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai calls midnight regulation of free data “disappointing”
FirstNet works to foster innovation in public-safety apps
Avaya helps enhance public safety for India’s most populous state with Dial 100 project