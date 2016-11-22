More About:
Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
DHS: Arizona teenager’s malware disrupted 911 call centers in 12 states
Wheeler pulls FCC vote on business data services, other items
FCC’s Wheeler: No decision on departure date
Hold on nomination of FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel lifted
UK mobile operator loses phones following data breach
Trump’s new telecom advisers are a good sign for the AT&T-Time Warner deal, despite his threats against the merger
Verizon’s XO Communications acquisition clears FCC’s approval
Washington CIO: Cybersecurity makes states ‘key to national defense’
Mass use of driverless cars still ‘years off,’ official says
Here’s the secret to Starry Internet’s plan to beam the Internet into your house and break up the broadband monopoly
D.C. Circuit finds FCC’s unlawful giveaway of spectrum licenses unreviewable
Oracle to buy DNS, cloud infrastructure provider Dyn
The presidential polls weren’t as wrong as the interpreters
After 911 failures, Maryland county leaders make changes
Tennessee park includes location markers to improve responses to 911 calls
MTN, Huawei partner to bring NB-IoT to Africa
5G broadband services to be challenged by millimeter-wave propagation limitations, research firm says
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Rivada Networks condemns the Mexico government’s decision on the award of the Red Compartida contract
FCC Commissioner Pai’s statement on appeals court rebuking FCC overreach
FCC announces Dec. 2 meeting of the Task Force on Optimal PSAP Architecture (TFOPA)
FirstNet video: TJ Kennedy explains how FirstNet can support location, health sensors to improve firefighter safety
Powelson elected as next president of National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC)