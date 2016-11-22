Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

DHS: Arizona teenager’s malware disrupted 911 call centers in 12 states

Wheeler pulls FCC vote on business data services, other items

FCC’s Wheeler: No decision on departure date

Hold on nomination of FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel lifted

UK mobile operator loses phones following data breach

Trump’s new telecom advisers are a good sign for the AT&T-Time Warner deal, despite his threats against the merger

Verizon’s XO Communications acquisition clears FCC’s approval

Washington CIO: Cybersecurity makes states ‘key to national defense’

Mass use of driverless cars still ‘years off,’ official says

Here’s the secret to Starry Internet’s plan to beam the Internet into your house and break up the broadband monopoly

D.C. Circuit finds FCC’s unlawful giveaway of spectrum licenses unreviewable

Oracle to buy DNS, cloud infrastructure provider Dyn

The presidential polls weren’t as wrong as the interpreters

After 911 failures, Maryland county leaders make changes

Tennessee park includes location markers to improve responses to 911 calls

MTN, Huawei partner to bring NB-IoT to Africa

5G broadband services to be challenged by millimeter-wave propagation limitations, research firm says

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

Rivada Networks condemns the Mexico government’s decision on the award of the Red Compartida contract

FCC Commissioner Pai’s statement on appeals court rebuking FCC overreach

FCC announces Dec. 2 meeting of the Task Force on Optimal PSAP Architecture (TFOPA)

PSCR launches new website

FirstNet video: TJ Kennedy explains how FirstNet can support location, health sensors to improve firefighter safety

Powelson elected as next president of National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC)

 