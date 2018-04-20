Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

DHS funds tech to root out malware in government mobile apps

San Francisco hosts initial FirstNet hackathon

Police use army of drones at Coachella music festival to boost security in wake of Las Vegas massacre

South Dakota audit says Meade County misused 911 funds

AT&T’s CEO took the stand in the Time Warner trial. Here is what he said.

Time Warner CEO calls the government’s case against AT&T ‘ridiculous’

Telehealth—the ideal marketing tool for rural municipal networks

911 operator gets jail time for hanging up on emergency callers

Qualcomm sinks on job cuts, roadblock to NXP deal

What agency leaders need to consider as they update IT systems

ZTE lashes out at U.S. ban, vows to protect company

‘Inspector Gadget’ arm makes drones more useful (and a little scary)

Military will award $10 million to the company that can launch satellites on short notice

 

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

NTIA seeks potential FirstNet board members

FCC tentative agenda for May 10 meeting includes proposed rulemaking for 2.5 GHz band

FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly: “My goal is to secure the ability for U.S. industry to win the 5G race”

FirstNet blog: Applications and mobile to improve operations and emergency-responder safety

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel’s statement on the security of telecommunications networks

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai discusses rural broadband in speech at the Farm Foundation/USDA Summit

Nokia and SK Telecom conduct trial of LTE-based video and voice applications to enhance public safety in South Korea

FirstNet Vice Chairman Jeff Johnson named as one of three new Sonim Technologies board members

 

 