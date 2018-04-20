Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
DHS funds tech to root out malware in government mobile apps
San Francisco hosts initial FirstNet hackathon
Police use army of drones at Coachella music festival to boost security in wake of Las Vegas massacre
South Dakota audit says Meade County misused 911 funds
AT&T’s CEO took the stand in the Time Warner trial. Here is what he said.
Time Warner CEO calls the government’s case against AT&T ‘ridiculous’
Telehealth—the ideal marketing tool for rural municipal networks
911 operator gets jail time for hanging up on emergency callers
Qualcomm sinks on job cuts, roadblock to NXP deal
What agency leaders need to consider as they update IT systems
ZTE lashes out at U.S. ban, vows to protect company
‘Inspector Gadget’ arm makes drones more useful (and a little scary)
Military will award $10 million to the company that can launch satellites on short notice
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
NTIA seeks potential FirstNet board members
FCC tentative agenda for May 10 meeting includes proposed rulemaking for 2.5 GHz band
FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly: “My goal is to secure the ability for U.S. industry to win the 5G race”
FirstNet blog: Applications and mobile to improve operations and emergency-responder safety
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel’s statement on the security of telecommunications networks
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai discusses rural broadband in speech at the Farm Foundation/USDA Summit
Nokia and SK Telecom conduct trial of LTE-based video and voice applications to enhance public safety in South Korea
FirstNet Vice Chairman Jeff Johnson named as one of three new Sonim Technologies board members