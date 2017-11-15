Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Experts working with Homeland Security hacked into Boeing 757
Software update misrouted 911 calls in Tennessee counties
FirstNet faces pushback from some states as deadline looms
AT&T replaces IoT sensors with cameras
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom’s $103 billion offer
AT&T says timing of Time Warner deal completion now uncertain
Softbank calling off talks to merge Sprint, T-Mobile
Softbank, Deutsche Telekom hit wall in Sprint, T-Mobile talks: sources
Sprint talks with Charter as it awaits word from T-Mobile: reports
Verizon, AT&T announce plans to build and share hundreds of new cell towers
Verizon accelerates copper-to-fiber transition, sets new network-resiliency practices
Verizon says virtualization will enable it to reduce costs by $10 billion
AT&T, CenturyLink, Windstream call for SDN interoperability: A cultural and technology shift
1 in 8 government e-mails received in October was phony
Code mistake freezes up $280 million in digital currency
AT&T admits defeat in lawsuit it field to stall Google Fiber
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Text of NG911 bill introduced by Sens. Nelson and Klobuchar
House subcommittee checks in on FirstNet progress
AT&T, Verizon and Tillman Infrastructure announce collaboration to build hundreds of cell towers
Verizon blog: First responders don’t have to change providers just because their state opts-in to FirstNet
Puerto Rico’s ATLAS P25 system from EF Johnson survives Hurricanes Irma and Maria
Kyocera and Intrepid Networks join forces to support Arlington County Police operations during marathon
Victoria Police officers gain real-time information on the beat with Motorola Solutions
AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon win military contract worth at least $198 million
California county chooses Federal Engineering for radio consulting services