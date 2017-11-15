Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Experts working with Homeland Security hacked into Boeing 757

Software update misrouted 911 calls in Tennessee counties

FirstNet faces pushback from some states as deadline looms

AT&T replaces IoT sensors with cameras

Qualcomm rejects Broadcom’s $103 billion offer

AT&T says timing of Time Warner deal completion now uncertain

Softbank calling off talks to merge Sprint, T-Mobile

Softbank, Deutsche Telekom hit wall in Sprint, T-Mobile talks: sources

Sprint talks with Charter as it awaits word from T-Mobile: reports

Verizon, AT&T announce plans to build and share hundreds of new cell towers

Verizon accelerates copper-to-fiber transition, sets new network-resiliency practices

Verizon says virtualization will enable it to reduce costs by $10 billion

AT&T, CenturyLink, Windstream call for SDN interoperability: A cultural and technology shift

1 in 8 government e-mails received in October was phony

Code mistake freezes up $280 million in digital currency

AT&T admits defeat in lawsuit it field to stall Google Fiber

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

Text of NG911 bill introduced by Sens. Nelson and Klobuchar

House subcommittee checks in on FirstNet progress

AT&T, Verizon and Tillman Infrastructure announce collaboration to build hundreds of cell towers

Verizon blog: First responders don’t have to change providers just because their state opts-in to FirstNet

Puerto Rico’s ATLAS P25 system from EF Johnson survives Hurricanes Irma and Maria

Kyocera and Intrepid Networks join forces to support Arlington County Police operations during marathon

Victoria Police officers gain real-time information on the beat with Motorola Solutions

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon win military contract worth at least $198 million

California county chooses Federal Engineering for radio consulting services

 