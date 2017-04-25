Web Roundup
FBI allays some critics with first use of new mass-hacking warrant
Tethered drone being used for security at Boston Marathon
AT&T launches fixed-wireless Internet in Georgia
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai expected to unveil new net-neutrality plans on Wednesday
Andrew Seybold column: FirstNet network capacity
Emergency workers optimistic about FirstNet technology
Confide gets slapped with lawsuit that says app is not as secure as it claims
No longer a dream: Silicon Valley takes on the flying car
Nuh-uh, Google, you WILL hand over e-mails stored on foreign servers, U.S. judge says
A cyberthreat-sharing group for mariachi bands? Maybe one day
Denmark says ‘key elements’ of Russian government hacked defense ministry
Russian hackers who targeted Clinton appear to attack France’s Macron
Former Lyft driver files class-action suit against Uber over its ‘Hell’ tracking program
Ailes accuser says Fox News ordered eavesdropping on her digital devices
Sprint said to look beyond T-Mobile at other deal options
Trump administration begins shutdown preparations
The potential pitfalls of Trump’s plan for agencies to transform themselves
AT&T’s words on Time Warner deal say ‘underdog.’ Its actions speak otherwise.
You’ve never heard of tech legend Bob Taylor, but he invented ‘almost everything’
I’m not ‘addicted’ to my smartphone. I depend on it to survive
Regulate this! Time to subject algorithms to our laws
Briefing Room
When COWs fly: AT&T sending LTE signals from drones
FCC seeks comment on broadband health tech availability
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s remarks at the first meeting of the FCC’s Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee
As criminals adapt to new technology, so must international law
Motorola Solutions delivers its 1,000th TETRA digital-radio system from its TETRA Center of Excellence in Berlin
Federal Engineering to provide public-safety consulting services to the city of Seattle