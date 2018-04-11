Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Federal security warning: Suppliers are now your weakest link

Radio flaw exposes cities’ emergency-alert sirens to hackers

ATI’s response to vulnerability claims by Bastille

Hawaii congressional delegation pushes military to take over missile alerts

How localities can prepare for—and capitalize on—the coming wave of public-safety network construction

Facebook data collected by Quiz App included private messages

Sprint, T-Mobile restart deal talks, once again

San Diego-area police get county’s first ‘drone killer’

Firefighters use thermal-imaging masks

Homeland Security adviser Bossert resigns

The era of fake video begins

Artificial-intelligence experts want government algorithms to be studied like environmental hazards

Solar panels have gotten thinner than a human hair. Soon they’ll be everywhere.

Can states afford Trump’s infrastructure plan?

Americans say they’re ready for drones to deliver the mail

Oregon finalizes net-neutrality law despite likelihood that ISPs will sue

14 years of Mark Zuckerberg saying sorry, not sorry

Facebook’s surveillance is nothing compared with Comcast, AT&T and Verizon

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

NTIA Administrator David Redl blog: Celebrating the nation’s public-safety telecommuicators

FCC blog about Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system

Sprint and Mobilitie to pay $11.6 in FCC settlement regarding wireless structures built without required review

FCC releases agenda for April 17 meeting

Sprint: California, Texas account for most remaining public-safety licensees that need to complete 800 MHz rebanding

Everbridge acquires Unified Messaging Systems

AT&T blog: How two years of 5G trials is preparing us for commercial deployment

Viavi Solutions offers full RAN-to-core testing capabilities

Marion, Iowa, awards PSAP planning and implementation support contract to Federal Engineering

 

 