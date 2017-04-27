Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
General Electric fixing bug in software after warning about power-grid hacks
AT&T launches ‘5G Evolution’ marketing, boosts network speeds in Austin
AT&T hopes you forget it’s a phone company
Sepura takeover latest: Spanish investigation of Hytera purchase terminated
House homeland-security chair: Expect a major IT-modernization push after cyber executive order
FCC greenlights small-cell free-for-all in the United States
Utility poles pose problems for 5G and more
State CIOs dig into tax data, election hacks and FirstNet
AT&T needs supplemental Band 14 solutions to build FirstNet
Congressional staffers to get a cybersecurity crash course
If the government shuts down, some of its websites, databases and IT does, too
NTIA Internet of Things effort aims to finalize security guidance by June
Six definitions that are preventing consensus on net neutrality
Tech made cities too expensive. Here’s how to fix it
Google Fiber confirms it will wire Louisville
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Motorola Solutions and RapidSOS introduce precise location for 911 smartphone calls
Verizon releases 10th annual data breach investigation report
Westell announces general availability of NFPA-compliant battery backup unit for public-safety and FirstNet signal boosters
NXDN digital protocol accepted by the International Telecommunications Union-Radio Communications Sector (ITU-R)
FCC announces tentative agenda for commission’s May open meeting
Airbus blog: 5 things that professional push-to-talk can do
Kontron takes LoRa network for a journey with its standalone server and IoT gateway for on-board rail
DARPA selects Rockwell Collins to provide technology to help protect platforms against cyberattacks