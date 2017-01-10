Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
How hackers could jam 911 emergency calls
DHS designates election systems as ‘critical infrastructure’
LA college pay’s hacker’s ransom to unlock IT systems
Schools warned about cyber scammer who demand thousands in ransom from headteachers
A new way to punish young cybercriminals—make them wear a Wi-Fi jammer
Russian government hackers do not appear to have hacked Vermont utility, say people close to investigation
Dems look for way forward on Rosenworcel’s FCC nomination
President Obama nominates Jessica Rosenworcel for second term as FCC commissioner
AT&T’s Donovan says 2G in ‘soft lock,’ decommissioning to begin in coming months
Hytera Communications shareholders approve acquisition of Sepura
Trump tells confidant he still opposes proposed AT&T-Time Warner deal
Four new members join Senate Commerce Committee
Let’s build infrastructure, but we better make it smart
Norway is set to be the first country in the world to phase out FM radio
List and map of municipally owned fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks
Verizon purges unlimited data customers, targets those using 200 GB per month
T-Mobile takes aim at Verizon, AT&T with new IoT plans
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Chairman Walden announces leadership for House Commerce Committee
Thune selected for second term as chairman of Senate Commerce Committee
Hytera Communications shareholders approve purchase of Sepura
National Wireless Safety Alliance (NWSA) launches Telecommunications Tower Technician certification programs
Statement of Jessica Rosenworcel upon departure from FCC
CCA urges FCC to reconsider new privacy regime
NICE opens nominations for 2017 PSAP’s Finest Awards
Cambium announces 6 million units shipped to support broadband access globally