Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

How spies can use your cellphone to find you—and eavesdrop on your calls and texts, too

SS7 routing-protocol breach of U.S. cellular carrier exposed customer data

SS7 cell-network backbone widely exploited by ‘nefarious actors’

UK government ‘unlikely’ to scrap 4G Emergency Services Network

Britain mulls ‘complete shutdown of 4G net for emergency services

New UK 4G Emergency Services Network faces possible delay

Home Office urged to back new ESN leader Bryan Clark’s ‘customer-centric’ path

Mission-critical satellite communications wide open to malicious hacking

White House schooled on cybersecurity challenges

Suzanne Spaulding op-ed: John Bolton just weakened America’s cyberdefenses

California’s strict data-breach law moves forward

Uber adds 911 assistance to rider app

Google’s Project Fi gets new phones from LG and Motorola

AT&T CEO weighs in on Sprint/T-Mobile deal

Private tower companies weigh in on T-Mobile/Sprint merger impacts

Future or fantasy? Building owners could pay for part of 5G rollout

Google is writing new guidelines for its development of military AI

GAO rules against Pentagon’s experimental $950 million cloud deal

3GPP 5G standards: Stay tuned for Phase-1, Samsung says

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FirstNet grows device ecosystem, brings first responders more device options with LG V35 ThinQ

Sen. Ron Wyden’s letter alleging that FCC has ‘done nothing’ to address SS7 security vulnerabilities in U.S. cellular networks

FCC releases agenda for June 7 commission meeting

NATE video: FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr tries his hand at tower climbing

Panasonic goes wireless with IMT Visilink

 