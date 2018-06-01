Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
How spies can use your cellphone to find you—and eavesdrop on your calls and texts, too
SS7 routing-protocol breach of U.S. cellular carrier exposed customer data
SS7 cell-network backbone widely exploited by ‘nefarious actors’
UK government ‘unlikely’ to scrap 4G Emergency Services Network
Britain mulls ‘complete shutdown of 4G net for emergency services
New UK 4G Emergency Services Network faces possible delay
Home Office urged to back new ESN leader Bryan Clark’s ‘customer-centric’ path
Mission-critical satellite communications wide open to malicious hacking
White House schooled on cybersecurity challenges
Suzanne Spaulding op-ed: John Bolton just weakened America’s cyberdefenses
California’s strict data-breach law moves forward
Uber adds 911 assistance to rider app
Google’s Project Fi gets new phones from LG and Motorola
AT&T CEO weighs in on Sprint/T-Mobile deal
Private tower companies weigh in on T-Mobile/Sprint merger impacts
Future or fantasy? Building owners could pay for part of 5G rollout
Google is writing new guidelines for its development of military AI
GAO rules against Pentagon’s experimental $950 million cloud deal
3GPP 5G standards: Stay tuned for Phase-1, Samsung says
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FirstNet grows device ecosystem, brings first responders more device options with LG V35 ThinQ
Sen. Ron Wyden’s letter alleging that FCC has ‘done nothing’ to address SS7 security vulnerabilities in U.S. cellular networks
FCC releases agenda for June 7 commission meeting
NATE video: FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr tries his hand at tower climbing
Panasonic goes wireless with IMT Visilink