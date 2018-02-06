Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
An ‘iceberg’ of unseen crimes: Many cyber offenses go unreported
How amateur radio played a role in the Hawaii EAS response
Watch a drone save two swimmers in Australia
How rampant are cyberattacks in Texas? Fort Worth defends about 17,000 daily
Baltimore rolls out smart trash cans
How 5G could change everything, from music to medicine
Which carriers received the most rural-broadband funding in 2017?
Cancer risk from cell-phone radiation is small, studies show
Amid sales decline, Ericsson restructures executive team
New Jersey governor signs net-neutrality order
Are mobile carriers already violating net neutrality?
Declan Ganley op-ed: Relax, no one is ‘nationalizing’ wireless networks
National Security Council official behind 5G memo leaves White House
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
NPSTC is saddened to announce the passing of longtime family member, Tom Sorley (service information included)
FCC releases 2018 Broadband Deployment Report
Sprint: 800 MHz rebanding work in Arizona and New Mexico almost done
Hurricane Maria communications-status report for Feb. 5
Alachua County in Florida choose Federal Engineering public-safety-radio system consultant
Verizon blog: Smart policies needed to drive 5G deployment
AEI blog: What is the government’s role in securing the Internet of Things?