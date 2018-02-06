Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

An ‘iceberg’ of unseen crimes: Many cyber offenses go unreported

How amateur radio played a role in the Hawaii EAS response

Watch a drone save two swimmers in Australia

How rampant are cyberattacks in Texas? Fort Worth defends about 17,000 daily

Baltimore rolls out smart trash cans

How 5G could change everything, from music to medicine

Which carriers received the most rural-broadband funding in 2017?

Cancer risk from cell-phone radiation is small, studies show

Amid sales decline, Ericsson restructures executive team

New Jersey governor signs net-neutrality order

Are mobile carriers already violating net neutrality?

Declan Ganley op-ed: Relax, no one is ‘nationalizing’ wireless networks

National Security Council official behind 5G memo leaves White House

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

NPSTC is saddened to announce the passing of longtime family member, Tom Sorley (service information included)

FCC releases 2018 Broadband Deployment Report

Sprint: 800 MHz rebanding work in Arizona and New Mexico almost done

Hurricane Maria communications-status report for Feb. 5

Alachua County in Florida choose Federal Engineering public-safety-radio system consultant

Verizon blog: Smart policies needed to drive 5G deployment

AEI blog: What is the government’s role in securing the Internet of Things?

 