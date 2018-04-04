Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

To pay or not to pay hackers? Ransomware poses a dilemma for governments

Baltimore 911 dispatch center hacked, investigation underway, officials confirm

U.S. suspects cellphone-spying devices used by foreign governments in Washington, D.C.

Drones leverage tower-based servers to support smart cities

The most important self-driving car announcement yet

Protecting Americans includes keeping first responders safe

FCC proposes Nov. 14 as start of 28 GHz auction

AT&T/Verizon lobbyists to “aggressively” sue states that enact net neutrality

NYC plans free cybersecurity app to protect residents’ senstive data

Linux Foundation builds off AT&T’s dNOS to push DANOS project

The broadband boost small-town America needs

5G could widen the gaps between the haves and have nots

Cell phones gaining acceptance inside U.S. schools

Verizon asks FCC to accelerate Philadelphia copper retirement to accommodate new bridge construction

The next Cold War is here, and it’s all about data

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly’s letter to Rhode Island governor seeks to end diversion of 911 fees

FCC acts to speed deployment of next-gen wireless infrastructure

FCC announces tentative agenda for April 17 open meeting

CCA calls for FCC to review Verizon, AT&T acquisitions of millimeter-wave spectrum

Rural Utilities Service announces grant-application deadlines, funding levels

Motorola Solutions completes acquisition of Avigilon

Rivada Networks awarded multiple patents on its innovative solutions for inter-network handovers

Cobham Wireless connects 100th metro line in China

 