Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
To pay or not to pay hackers? Ransomware poses a dilemma for governments
Baltimore 911 dispatch center hacked, investigation underway, officials confirm
U.S. suspects cellphone-spying devices used by foreign governments in Washington, D.C.
Drones leverage tower-based servers to support smart cities
The most important self-driving car announcement yet
Protecting Americans includes keeping first responders safe
FCC proposes Nov. 14 as start of 28 GHz auction
AT&T/Verizon lobbyists to “aggressively” sue states that enact net neutrality
NYC plans free cybersecurity app to protect residents’ senstive data
Linux Foundation builds off AT&T’s dNOS to push DANOS project
The broadband boost small-town America needs
5G could widen the gaps between the haves and have nots
Cell phones gaining acceptance inside U.S. schools
Verizon asks FCC to accelerate Philadelphia copper retirement to accommodate new bridge construction
The next Cold War is here, and it’s all about data
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly’s letter to Rhode Island governor seeks to end diversion of 911 fees
FCC acts to speed deployment of next-gen wireless infrastructure
FCC announces tentative agenda for April 17 open meeting
CCA calls for FCC to review Verizon, AT&T acquisitions of millimeter-wave spectrum
Rural Utilities Service announces grant-application deadlines, funding levels
Motorola Solutions completes acquisition of Avigilon
Rivada Networks awarded multiple patents on its innovative solutions for inter-network handovers
Cobham Wireless connects 100th metro line in China