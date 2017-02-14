Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Ransomware: Should you pay up?
Virginia sheriff’s department invests in technology with sensors that identify attacks on officers, locations
This is what the ambulance of the future looks like
Dodge is giving its new police cruiser some very Robocop upgrades
FCC spectrum auction bidding ends at $19.6 billion
A NASA engineer was required to unlock his phone at the border
AT&T, Communications Workers of America agree to extend Orange contract; negotiations continuing
CWA members vote for a strike against AT&T with current contract set to expire
AT&T CEO still sees $85 billion Time Warner deal closing by year end
Verizon goes unlimited: This is bad for everyone, says Street
Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile lay out their own privacy principles
Even if you don’t tweet, your ‘anonymous’ web behavior can be linked to your twitter
Building communications infrastructure for first responders
Andrew Seybold blog: FirstNet applications
Is Trump’s phone a cybersecurity threat?
Republican senators concerned about Yahoo’s ‘candor’ concerning data breaches
Russia considers returning Snowden to ‘curry favor’ with Trump: Official
Donald Trump threatened to ‘defund’ California. But the state gives at least as much as it gets
GOP split on net-neutrality strategy
Republicans are ready to take down the FCC
Trump’s FCC begins net-neutrality attack
Ajit Pai will return pro-consumer focus at FCC
Net-neutrality fix faces hard sell
Charter wrongfully charged customers $10 ‘Wi-Fi Activation’ fee, gets sued
The augmented-reality helmet that pinpoints danger with heat maps
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Forward-auction portion of FCC’s incentive auction closes with total bids of $19.63 billion
FCC announces schedule for the assignment phase of the forward incentive auction
FCC’s PSHSB announces opening of four-week testing period for Version 3.0 of network outage reporting system
Azcom collaborates with Pontiradio, ecom to showcase LTE-based mission-critical applications at Mobile World Congress 2017
Honeywell and Seeq collaborate to help industrial customers become safer, more efficient and more reliable