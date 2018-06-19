Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

Revealed: Pentagon push to attack nuclear missiles before they launch

Pentagon puts cyberwarriors on offensive, increasing the risk of conflict

Calling 911? Apple’s iPhone will use RapidSOS technology to tell first responders exactly where you are

Verizon and AT&T will stop selling you phone’s location to data brokers

Pentagon asks for ideas on building a universal telehealth network

About half of Augusta, Ga., 911 calls are for non-emergencies

FTC suggests considering security disclosure rules for connected-device makers

San Jose plans smart-city infrastructure with Verizon and AT&T

DHS-funded company wants to use blockchain at the border

Trump escalates China trade war, announces plan for tariffs on $200 billion in products

For AT&T, the real work associated with Time Warner is just beginning

Artificial intelligence, IoT, blockchain emerging as new technologies to improve emergency management

Thinking about how to manage Los Angeles’ future drone-filled skies for public safety

Shareholders to Amazon: Stop selling face-recognition tech to the government

SoTU attacks show importance of defense beyond the data center

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

ETSI mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) voice communication testing event set to begin June 25 in Texas

Letter from FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly on Rhode Island 911 fee diversion

FirstNet posts agenda for board and committee meetings on June 20

T-Mobile, Sprint formally file merger application with the FCC

MIT engineers configure RFID tags to work as sensors

Apple IOS 12 securely and automatically shares location information with 911

RapidSOS product spotlight: Zetron NG911 Clearinghouse integration

Mission Critical Partners announces new data-integration program, Charleston County social-media pilot

Grant County, Wis., awards Federal Engineering a radio consulting contract

Nuance Communications teams up with leading CAD/RMS provider NextGen Public Safety Solutions

State of Virginia approves statewide ESInet to transform 911 communications

 