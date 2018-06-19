Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Revealed: Pentagon push to attack nuclear missiles before they launch
Pentagon puts cyberwarriors on offensive, increasing the risk of conflict
Calling 911? Apple’s iPhone will use RapidSOS technology to tell first responders exactly where you are
Verizon and AT&T will stop selling you phone’s location to data brokers
Pentagon asks for ideas on building a universal telehealth network
About half of Augusta, Ga., 911 calls are for non-emergencies
FTC suggests considering security disclosure rules for connected-device makers
San Jose plans smart-city infrastructure with Verizon and AT&T
DHS-funded company wants to use blockchain at the border
Trump escalates China trade war, announces plan for tariffs on $200 billion in products
For AT&T, the real work associated with Time Warner is just beginning
Artificial intelligence, IoT, blockchain emerging as new technologies to improve emergency management
Thinking about how to manage Los Angeles’ future drone-filled skies for public safety
Shareholders to Amazon: Stop selling face-recognition tech to the government
SoTU attacks show importance of defense beyond the data center
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
ETSI mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) voice communication testing event set to begin June 25 in Texas
Letter from FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly on Rhode Island 911 fee diversion
FirstNet posts agenda for board and committee meetings on June 20
T-Mobile, Sprint formally file merger application with the FCC
MIT engineers configure RFID tags to work as sensors
Apple IOS 12 securely and automatically shares location information with 911
RapidSOS product spotlight: Zetron NG911 Clearinghouse integration
Mission Critical Partners announces new data-integration program, Charleston County social-media pilot
Grant County, Wis., awards Federal Engineering a radio consulting contract
Nuance Communications teams up with leading CAD/RMS provider NextGen Public Safety Solutions
State of Virginia approves statewide ESInet to transform 911 communications