Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

San Francisco’s light-rail system was held hostage by hackers

Hackers took down the computer system for San Francisco’s Muni metro line

Motorola Solutions cuts 200 suburban, city workers

Is DHS right to threaten suit against IoT manufacturers over poor security?

Just like happiness, cybersecurity is a choice

U.S. Department of Transportation seeks proposals for automated vehicle technology ‘proving grounds’

In Europe, is Uber a transportation service or a digital platform?

Arkansas utility to offer gigabit-per-second broadband service

Google warns journalists and professors: Your account is under attack

Huawei plans to manage spectrum in the cloud

Hillary Clinton’s e-mail woes persist after election

FCC’s latest TV reverse spectrum auction ending Dec. 1

How Trump will attack the FCC’s net-neutrality rules

E-commerce won Black Friday weekend. Now Walmart really has to compete on Amazon’s turf.

What Trump’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan means for red and blue states

Newly discovered router flaw being hammered by in-the-wild attacks

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC announces a light tentative agenda for Dec. 15 open meeting

State of Michigan makes Rave Mobile Safety’s Smart911 available to every agency and resident statewide

AT&T offers three ways to stream premium video content

Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon awards contract to Federal Engineering

Dynamic Spectrum Alliance proclaims ‘new phase’ with appointment of Kalpak Gude as president

Freewave Technologies promotes Kirk Byles to vice president of worldwide sales

 