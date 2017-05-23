Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
‘Strong links’ now tie North Korea to WannaCry ransomware pandemic
‘WannaCry’ ransomware attack raises alarm bells for cities, states
Federal computers dodge global malware attack … this time
Ransomware attack: The clean-up continues after WannaCry chaos
Feds are using Stingray cell-trackers to find undocumented immigrants
Beyond core public-safety network, FirstNet offers ‘ecosystem’ for software developers
All IT jobs are cybersecurity jobs now (subscription required)
America’s dangerous Internet delusion
AT&T strikers return to work after weekend walkout forced store closings
T-Mobile US, Sprint execs talk up potential merger synergies
T-Mobile calls Sprint most logical partner as deal talk heats up
What a potential T-Mobile-Sprint merger means to you
Google’s AlphaGo defeats Chinese Go master in win for artificial intelligence
Pittsburgh welcomed Uber’s driverless-car experiment. Not anymore
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announces plans for nationwide Blue Alerts
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s speech about nationwide Blue Alerts program, which is on FCC’s June agenda
PTIG publishes updated P25 system lists
Anritsu mobile device test portfolio grows with CTIA battery-life test capability for signaling tester MD8475B