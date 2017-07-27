Web Roundup
Users report incredibly scary 911 bug in new OnePlus 5 cell phone

Vermont will shop around for public-safety telecom technology

New Hampshire prepares to sign on to first-responder broadband

Verizon urges FCC to confirm states’ right to opt out of FirstNet

FirstNet update: States express support, raise concerns

Chris Sambar: AT&T, FirstNet to integrate cybersecurity into devices, apps for public-safety broadband network

With strong state funding, Philadelphia catapults into next-generation 911

New body cameras automatically start recording with draw of a gun

Facial recognition coming to body cameras

IDC forecasts Internet of Things (IoT) spending to hit $1.4 trillion by 2021

AT&T in early talks with U.S. officials on Time Warner approval

How Microsoft wants to bring broadband to rural Americans

Remotely hacking ships shouldn’t be this easy, and yet …

Bill Gates: What cowboys can teach us about feeding the world

How cyber criminals are targeting you through text messages

Surviving a ransomware attack: What all business leaders should know

Fixed 5G will break out in rural America

Public Safety Advocate: MCPTT over LTE and direct-mode

 

Briefing Room   
FirstNet is developing an applications ecosystem with public safety

GAO issues reports highlighting community Internet of Things initiatives that leverage federal funds, other resources

Motorola Solutions files additional patent-infringement complaints against Hytera Communications in Germany

Nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System scheduled for Sept. 27

FirstNet blog: PSAC recap: Outreach, state plan, network solutions focus of summer meeting

Christopher Krebs named as DHS assistant secretary for infrastructure protection

AT&T blog: A Day of Reflection after the Day of Action

IMT-Visilink launches comprehensive customer-support portal

 

 