Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
White House: Federal agencies remain highly vulnerable to data breaches three years after OPM
‘5G suits the mission-critical world,’ says IHS Markit
The ‘golden age of electronic surveillance is ending,’ says former NSA and CIA chief Michael Hayden
GDPR is finally here, and it’s already chaos
Four days into GDPR, U.S. publishers are starting to feel the effects
Alexa’s latest creepy move: Recording a couple’s private conversation and sharing it
How to make sure your Alexa never accidentally sends recordings to friends
Yes, Alexa is recording mundane details of your life, and it’s creepy as hell
Pentagon will expand artificial-intelligence (AI) project, prompting protests at Google
Henderson, Nev., launches smart-city strategy
5G service is coming—and so are the health concerns over the towers that support it
T-Mobile hired lobbying firm tied to former Trump campaign manager Lewandowski for advice about Sprint merger
Another AI-powered device gets the FDA’s blessing
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC provides additional funds to restore networks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
GAO releases report recommending FEMA work with regions to encourage nationwide collaboration across regions
FirstNet EMS senior adviser Brent Williams discusses the evolution in EMS and technology
AT&T and Google Cloud team up to connect customers to the cloud
Jason Karp joins Secured Communications as chief legal counsel and board member