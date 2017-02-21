Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

NY district attorney to Trump: Have our backs against cop-proof encryption

SpaceX’s self-landing rocket is a flying robot great at math

SpaceX launches and lands another rocket

Houston hospital gets ‘all clear’ after SWAT search finds no evidence of shooting

Defense chief asks for plan on cyber reform

Android ransomware attacks have grown by 50% in a year

After hacks, Verizon cuts Yahoo price by $350 million

‘Windows as a service’ means big, painful changes for IT pros

Encrypted apps spark new questions for Trump-era workers

AT&T is expanding its unlimited data plan to everyone

SoftBank willing to cede control of Sprint to entice T-Mobile—sources

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai wants to activate smartphone FM radio receivers for all consumers

FCC Chairman Pai responds to Sen. Franken regarding net-neutrality concerns

AT&T, Time Warner defend proposed deal

Fujitsu ROADM trial with AT&T, Ciena shows tech benefits

Congress has a problem called the T-Band!

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

Law enforcement comes together in our nation’s capital for winter meetings

FirstNet officials meet with EMS medical directors at NAEMSP conference

CABA completes research project on “Intelligent Buildings and the Impact of the Internet of Things”

Fairview Microwave debuts Gunn Diode oscillator operating at 24.125 GHz

Airborne Wireless Network announces appointment of new CEO

 