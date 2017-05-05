After releasing a series of application programming interfaces (APIs) beginning late last year, Zetron is seeing dispatch centers leverage the new capabilities and efficiencies that are enabled through the offerings, according to company officials.

“Long ago, Zetron made a commitment to push open standards on all of our radio, call-taking and CAD [products],” Mark Cranmore, Zetron’s senior product manager for MAX Dispatch, said during an interview with IWCE’s Urgent Communications. “Now, we are pushing on our products to make that same commitment to all of our third-party vendors … Not only do we play well with all of our internal products, but we play well with others.”

This philosophy is being realized in part through the release of APIs that are designed to integrate with location-services, paging and text-to-911 offerings, as well as supporting interoperability through the P25 console subsystem interface (CSSI) standard and other solutions used in dispatch centers, Cranmore said.

“With an API, I can hand it off to a third-party vendor—in most cases in the dispatch environment, you’re talking about a CAD vendor, when you’ve got a radio console,” he said. “I can hand it off to a CAD vendor, and—from the CAD—they can initiate calls on the radio side.

“So, if somebody has a radio and they push an orange or red button to declare it an emergency, that can actually propagate over to the CAD. From the CAD, you can acknowledge that emergency, clear that emergency and call back that person from the CAD, all while you’re typing that information and are dealing with the CAD.”

Alice Johnson, Zetron’s product manager for MAX Call-Taking, said Zetron’s integration efforts are particularly helpful to dispatch-center personnel, because of the company’s user interface, which has been designed to help call-takers and dispatchers work as efficiently as possible.

“We understand what the end user needs, and that’s what we’re trying to deliver—a powerful tool for them to perform the critical functions in the control room to the best of the abilities,” Johnson said during an interview with IWCE’s Urgent Communications. “It should be the most user-friendly, practical, make their life as less complicated as possible, because they have very difficult jobs.”

Call-center personnel want “fewer keystrokes and more integration,” Johnson said.