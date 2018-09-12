Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
What wireless providers like Verizon, AT&T are doing to prepare for Hurricane Florence
A new lawsuit could set boundaries on employers accessing your devices
Swarm Technologies CEO: Launching rogue satellites into space was ‘a mistake’
IBM used NYPD surveillance footage to develop technology that lets police search by skin color
Election officials tout 2018 security coordination as ‘miles ahead’ of 2016
New device from AT&T could help people with prosthetic limbs
Verizon’s ultrafast 5G home Internet service will begin rolling out Oct. 1
5G is a ‘brute force’ tech without machine learning—in the industrial sector, at least
LTE-M and NB-IoT will carry 75% of asset tracking by 2023, report says
DARPA wants to find botnets before they attack
Public Safety Advocate: FirstNet progress: RFP IOC goals compared to today’s network
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC issues procedures to provide emergency communications during Hurricane Florence and other tropical storms
AT&T makes first standards-based mobile 5G millimeter-wave connection, names Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung as 5G suppliers
AT&T to begin testing 5G-ready CBRS equipment for fixed-wireless deployments
Project AirGig gets closer to initial commercial deployment
AT&T and Hangar create industry-first, network connected device for prosthetic limbs
Dane County, Wis., chooses Solacom to replace end-of-life 911 system
Harris to supply Florida city with state-of-the-art public-safety solution