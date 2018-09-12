Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

What wireless providers like Verizon, AT&T are doing to prepare for Hurricane Florence

A new lawsuit could set boundaries on employers accessing your devices

Swarm Technologies CEO: Launching rogue satellites into space was ‘a mistake’

IBM used NYPD surveillance footage to develop technology that lets police search by skin color

Election officials tout 2018 security coordination as ‘miles ahead’ of 2016

New device from AT&T could help people with prosthetic limbs

Verizon: ‘5G is here’

Verizon’s ultrafast 5G home Internet service will begin rolling out Oct. 1

5G is a ‘brute force’ tech without machine learning—in the industrial sector, at least

LTE-M and NB-IoT will carry 75% of asset tracking by 2023, report says

DARPA wants to find botnets before they attack

Public Safety Advocate: FirstNet progress: RFP IOC goals compared to today’s network

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC issues procedures to provide emergency communications during Hurricane Florence and other tropical storms

AT&T makes first standards-based mobile 5G millimeter-wave connection, names Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung as 5G suppliers

AT&T to begin testing 5G-ready CBRS equipment for fixed-wireless deployments

Project AirGig gets closer to initial commercial deployment

AT&T and Hangar create industry-first, network connected device for prosthetic limbs

Dane County, Wis., chooses Solacom to replace end-of-life 911 system

Harris to supply Florida city with state-of-the-art public-safety solution

 

 