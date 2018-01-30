Join ETA International for Education Forum 2018 in Orlando, Fla., for unparalleled professional-development opportunities. Education Forum, co-locating with IWCE for the fourth year in a row, will offer several hands-on technical training workshops from many popular outside vendors. Develop new skills and further your career!

“This training taught me new ways to efficiently do my job and will open the door to greater opportunities,” said Roger Hopp, MCEI, a radio technician with the City of Cleveland. “It was well worth the money and time.”

ETA recently produced a video that features other attendee testimonials, highlights some of the training workshops, as well as some networking opportunities. It’s available on YouTube and may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fa3u7jFIKnU.

ETA’s partners, the industry’s most respected trainers, will provide in-depth hands-on training in 12 key areas of expertise leading to ETA certification opportunities:

The Associate Certified Electronics Technician (CETa) is intended for practicing electronics technicians who want to enhance their skills and advance in their careers with more expert guidance and in-depth basic electronics information.

The Communications Site Installer (R56) provides a documented set of industry standards and guidelines for designing safe and reliable communications sites.

The Cybersecurity and Information Technology (ITS) workshop will prepare attendees with a complete defensive in-depth strategy for implementing cybersecurity solutions to any network environment, including wireless networks.

The Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) course will cover the six major areas of DAS, small cell, applications and deployments, along with the latest development, installation and planning for VHF and UHF public safety DAS.

Fiber-to-the-Antenna (FTTA) is a critical piece of wireless infrastructure, and this training is intended for those who install, test and maintain fiber-optic communication systems for Outside Plant FTTA installations and onsite antenna applications.

General Communications Technician-Level 1 (GCT1) introduces public-safety professionals and support staff to various communications concepts and technologies used in incident response and planned events.

GCT Level-2 (GCT2) training offers an advanced level of industry understanding and expands on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Line and Antenna Sweep (LAS) training provides knowledge of how to test and evaluate RF signals that begin at the output of a radio transmitter and are propagated into the air to a receiver.

The Mobile Communications Electronics Technician (MCET), a new certification and advanced level of the Mobile Communications Electronics Installer (MCEI), will cover the installation of aftermarket equipment, advanced troubleshooting, antenna installation and tuning, circuits and circuit analysis with mathematics, Radio Frequency (RF) energy and safety.

Microwave Radio Technician (MRT) will focus on how radio works in all applications, how digital transmission (modulation) is derived for high-speed data, the principles of microwave-frequency propagation and antenna systems.

This Photovoltaic Installer-Level 1 (PVI1) course is designed to provide advanced communications professionals with a basic understanding of PV (solar) systems and how to incorporate them into remote installations, such as mobile phone towers, weather monitoring stations, emergency response systems, disaster preparedness and more.

Radio Frequency Interference and Mitigation (RFIM) is for anyone involved with radio services, wireless or other types of communications systems. It begins with basic theory of radio and test equipment, concluding with hands-on applications of everyday problems found in the field.

Esteemed trainers offering their expertise are coming from ATRG Technical Services, Bird Technologies, Blue Rock Station, Commdex Consulting, Dover Telecommunications Services, IWA Technical Services Inc., Light Brigade, Radio Systems Analytics, Wilson Electronics, and Heartland Community College.

Discover workshop dates, specific details, and register to attend these hands-on training workshops at https://www.iwceexpo/ETA.

View pictures of past events on ETA’s website at http://www.etai.org/education_forum.html or on ETA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ETAInternational.

