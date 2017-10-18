Conducting business via a smart device is commonplace in today’s world, be it ordering a pizza, buying a gift or completing bank transactions. Add certain frequency coordination to the list, thanks to Cevo Go, a new Enterprise Wireless Alliance (EWA) service that lets users secure certified frequencies for single-site LMR systems in a matter of minutes.

EWA announced Cevo Go last week at its annual Wireless Leadership Summit in Denver. EWA President and CEO Mark Crosby said he believes the offering reflects the changing technological landscape of the wireless marketplace, as well as the desire of industry players to be able to take decisive actions.

“You’ve got to give people answers quick,” Crosby said during an interview with IWCE’s Urgent Communications. “You can’t sit back and say, ‘People still like filling out seven-page forms.’ You’ve got to adapt.

“This is something I’ve dreamt of for a long time. But you’ve got to develop the infrastructure and the base assets within your IT infrastructure to be able to do it, and it’s not for the faint of heart.”

Cevo Go builds upon EWA’s Cevo application that was introduced three years ago. While Cevo lets users identify available spectrum frequencies in the UHF, VHF, 800 MHz and 900 MHz bands, as well as consider multiple variables for potential radio systems, they still need to work with a spectrum coordinator to secure radio frequencies.

In contrast, Cevo Go lets users actually secure certified frequencies via a three-step process that does not require users to call a spectrum coordinator, Crosby said.

“It’s not just an application; it’s instant coordination,” he said. “Everyone that I’ve talked to says that it’s an absolute game-changer in our industry.”

The Cevo Go application can be downloaded to any smart device from well-known app stores. Users input basic system parameters, such as the desired frequency band—currently limited to UHF and VHF, although 800 MHz will be offered in the future, Crosby said—whether the system is fixed or mobile-only, whether the frequencies need to be exclusive or can be shared , the emission designator and the number of frequency pairs desired.

After submitting this information Cevo Go, users are provided with available certified frequencies—typically within 10-30 minutes, as opposed to waiting days, as is the case with some frequency coordinators, according to Crosby.

“You get certified frequencies—that’s the key,” Crosby said. “They’ve already been coordinated, and they come back in your phone. The question is, ‘Do you want them?’ and you get a certain period of time to say ‘yes.’ You don’t get billed until you say ‘yes.’

““Half of the systems are mobile-only now, so you get your certified frequencies in 10 minutes—and for the lowest price in the industry. The fees include the FCC fees and all of the fees—our fees and the FCC fees are all in one price.”