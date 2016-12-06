Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
AT&T seen winning FirstNet, may roil TV airwaves auction
AT&T likely to win FirstNet, but delays could hurt
AT&T appears poised to win FirstNet contract
Wireless companies won’t bid up TV spectrum
Sprint CFO explains why carrier is not in the incentive auction
AT&T 5G focus claims first business-customer trial using millimeter-wave spectrum
Wheeler floats FCC cybersecurity certification for IoT devices
The biggest threat to artificial intelligence: human stupidity
‘Catastrophic’ power outage nearly destroyed MSPB’s electronic records system
Matteo Renzi’s Italian referendum defeat ‘threatens survival of the euro,” warn German business leaders
Consolidated Communications snaps up FairPoint for $1.5 billion
AT&T just declared war on an open Internet (and us)
DirecTV Now and the future of broadband innovation
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
GAO releases report on low-power TV, FCC’s incentive auction and use of unlicensed spectrum
FCC Chairman Wheeler’s letter to senators about use of “Stingray” cell-site simulators for public-safety surveillance
Motorola Solutions updates, extends TETRA network of German utility
Orange County, N.C., awards contract to Federal Engineering
Fairview Microwave releases new wideband SPDT PIN diode absorption switch
Bipartisan agreement: Trump infrastructure plan must include broadband