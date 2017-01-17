Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Clearing cost plummets to about $10 billion for Stage 4 of the FCC’s incentive auction
Lawyer sues Chicago police, claims they used stingray on him
South Korea prosecutor seeks arrest of Samsung chief for bribery
Who’s Who in Telecommunications Policy—Part 1: the 115th Congress
FirstNet aims to help with innovative public-safety apps
New rule gives agencies more access to raw NSA intel
Why is Obama expanding surveillance powers right before he leaves office?
Amazon’s Echo is great, but what does it hear?
Why AT&T’s top execs visited Trump Tower
Despite Donald Trump’s concerns, AT&T-Time Warner deal likely getting done: analysts
Verizon may acquire a big cable company, sources say
Airbus Group CEO sees ‘flying car’ prototype ready by end of year
AT&T’s DirecTV Now appears to be a complete mess
The 5G versus Wi-Fi false debate
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC seeks public comment on report about state collection and distribution of 911 fees
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler speech: Protecting what Americans now enjoy
FTC and DOJ issue updated antitrust guidelines for the licensing of intellectual property
Sepura releases timeline for shareholder approvals of acquisition by Hytera; deal expected to be effective on Feb. 20
JVCKENWOOD introduces new ProTalk TK-3230DX two-way radio
Federal Engineering to develop Lincoln County (Ore.) public-safety communications plan
Hillsborough County (Calif.) selects Airbus DS Communications’ VESTA 911 solution
xG Technnology pays off debt from IMT acquisition