Web Roundup
Web Roundup
Commissioner Mignon Clyburn is stepping down after 8 years at the FCC
U.S., British governments warn businesses worldwide of Russian campaign to hack routers
House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election
DHS might provide cyber services directly to industry under new strategy
Russian cyber campaign may tap into millions of devices
Pentagon wants to spot service members’ illnesses by monitoring service members’ smartphones
ZTE can no longer buy Qualcomm chips after U.S. ban
Teen’s death in Cincinnati the latest incident involving a 911 system riddled with issues
Fremont PD brings in drones, K-9 units to track down suspect
AT&T, cable lobby terrified of California net-neutrality bill
The United States needs a Department of Cybersecurity
APD Communications’ command-and-control certified for use on Emergency Services Network in UK
This swarm of robot submersibles can be controlled as a single entity
How 5G will unlock the true potential of IoT devices
The public-safety LTE and mobile-broadband market is expected to grow 33% CAGR through 2030
NASCAR: From bootlegging to drone jamming
Hackers keep robbing cryptocurrency YouTubers
Briefing Room
Briefing Room
FCC takes first steps to conduct 24 GHz and 28 GHz spectrum auctions to support 5G deployments
Terrell McSweeney announces resignation as FTC commissioner effective April 28
FCC proposes to streamline application process for small satellites
FCC takes new steps to improve rural call completion
FCC release report on nationwide emergency alert system (EAS) test
Airbus pushes mission-critical-standard solutions for 5G networks
ADRF joins the Safer Buildings Coalition with a comprehensive suite of connectiviity solutions for first responders
CTIA: China holds narrow lead in global race to 5G, report finds