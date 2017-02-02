Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
Undermining encryption not an option, House Judiciary chair pledges
Incident-management teams and FirstNet: A perspective on the future
Trump scraps signing of cybersecurity executive order
Ransomware is about to get a lot worse, by holding your operating system hostage
Verizon buys IoT startup Sensity to boost smart-city portfolio
AT&T 5G Evolution plans move under Network 3.0 Indigo tag; carrier sets 55% SDN goal for end of year
AT&T to buy FiberTower for millimeter wave
NY attorney general sues Time Warner Cable over Internet speed fraud
Scientists have confirmed a brand new phase of matter: time crystals
Internet of Things: CIOs are getting ready for the next big revolution
How Trump’s immigration rules will hurt the U.S. tech sector
Now more than ever, don’t ignore America’s cyber infrastructure
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC Chairman Pai announces pilot program to release documents to public
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai takes first step to increase transparency of commission rulemakings
Bids in FCC incentive auction top $19.1 billion after 28 rounds
FirstNet Vice Chairman Jeff Johnson writes about increased state planning and preparation in 2017
FirstNet blog: State Plans consultation is a top priority for 2017
Verizon completes purchase of XO Communications’ fiber business
Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) launches Dragonfly ultra-miniature wireless video system
Case study: Bringing public-safety communications to the LBJ Express in Dallas