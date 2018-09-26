Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

White House authorizes ‘offensive cyber operations’ to deter foreign adversaries

U.S. military’s ‘molar mic’

UK Home Office appears set for new ESN move with launch of Air to Ground communications pre-tender

Cape Cod, you’re gonna need a bigger tower

Could a faster communications recovery in Puerto Rico save lives?

Major U.S. cities revolt against FCC’s proposed small-cell deployment rules

The future of 5G data could hinge on a battle over utility-pole fees

The fight for 5G airwaves

USDA awards $43.7 million in smart-grid funding, could drive more rural broadband

Op-ed: Sprint/T-Mobile deal must not allow China to threaten U.S. security

Google quietly started logging people into Chrome without their consent, and a security expert says it’s terrible for privacy

Batcave on lockdown? Man’s smart doorbell locks him out of his house when it thinks he’s Batman

Vodafone made a holographic 5G call and accelerated its launch plans

Public Safety Advocate: FirstNet’s first hurricane

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC enforcement advisory: Two-way VHF/UHF radios may not be imported, advertised or sold in U.S. unless they are FCC-compliant

FCC deactivates DIRS reporting system for Hurricane Florence

State Farm granted waiver to conduct UAS operation over people and BVLOS in areas affected by Hurricane Florence

FCC release: Local government support builds for Commissioner Carr’s 5G order

Video: North Carolina uses AT&T FirstNet for disaster recovery during Hurricane Florence

Video: AT&T uses airboats to restore cell towers after Hurricane Florence

$90,000 on Motorola Solutions’ 90th anniversary opens new doors to female innovators

 

 