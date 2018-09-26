Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
White House authorizes ‘offensive cyber operations’ to deter foreign adversaries
UK Home Office appears set for new ESN move with launch of Air to Ground communications pre-tender
Cape Cod, you’re gonna need a bigger tower
Could a faster communications recovery in Puerto Rico save lives?
Major U.S. cities revolt against FCC’s proposed small-cell deployment rules
The future of 5G data could hinge on a battle over utility-pole fees
USDA awards $43.7 million in smart-grid funding, could drive more rural broadband
Op-ed: Sprint/T-Mobile deal must not allow China to threaten U.S. security
Google quietly started logging people into Chrome without their consent, and a security expert says it’s terrible for privacy
Batcave on lockdown? Man’s smart doorbell locks him out of his house when it thinks he’s Batman
Vodafone made a holographic 5G call and accelerated its launch plans
Public Safety Advocate: FirstNet’s first hurricane
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FCC enforcement advisory: Two-way VHF/UHF radios may not be imported, advertised or sold in U.S. unless they are FCC-compliant
FCC deactivates DIRS reporting system for Hurricane Florence
State Farm granted waiver to conduct UAS operation over people and BVLOS in areas affected by Hurricane Florence
FCC release: Local government support builds for Commissioner Carr’s 5G order
Video: North Carolina uses AT&T FirstNet for disaster recovery during Hurricane Florence
Video: AT&T uses airboats to restore cell towers after Hurricane Florence
$90,000 on Motorola Solutions’ 90th anniversary opens new doors to female innovators