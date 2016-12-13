Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

FCC set for possible partisan stalemate after Rosenworcel nomination fails

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel will have to step down after Senate fails to confirm her after lengthy battle

Senate goes home without voting to reconfirm FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel

FCC begins Stage 4 of 600 MHz incentive auction under leadership uncertainty

Russia intervened to help Trump win election: intelligence officials

CIA judgment on Russia built on swell of evidence

CIA veterans urge caution on leaks saying that Russia’s Putin tried to get Trump elected

White House orders intelligence report about alleged election cyberattacks

Russian involvement in U.S. vote raises fears for European elections

New ransomware lets you decrypt your files—by infecting other users

Meet Blackberry Secure, a mobile-security platform for the Internet of Things (IoT)

Jessell alert: FCC’s 600 MHz incentive auction terribly sick

Has the FCC doomed low-band 5G spectrum?

FCC chairman willing to resign to get colleague confirmed

Electronics-sniffing dogs: How K9s became a secret weapon for solving high-tech crimes

A Sprint/T-Mobile tie up is no done deal

Investors need to cool it on Sprint-T-Mobile speculation, analysts say

UK government facing new Brexit court case

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FCC announces completion of 800 MHz reconfiguration in 21 NPSPAC regions, availability of additional Sprint-vacated channels

FCC posts potential agenda items for Dec. 15 open meeting

FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai on potential repeal of some rules after Trump inauguration: “We need to fire up the weed whacker”

Agenda for tomorrow’s FirstNet board meeting and today’s committee meetings

Kern County, Calif., selects Federal Engineering for implementation support for new public-safety radio, microwave systems

Kyocera blog: The future of mission-critical LTE communications

 

 