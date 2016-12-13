Web Roundup
FCC set for possible partisan stalemate after Rosenworcel nomination fails
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel will have to step down after Senate fails to confirm her after lengthy battle
Senate goes home without voting to reconfirm FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel
FCC begins Stage 4 of 600 MHz incentive auction under leadership uncertainty
Russia intervened to help Trump win election: intelligence officials
CIA judgment on Russia built on swell of evidence
CIA veterans urge caution on leaks saying that Russia’s Putin tried to get Trump elected
White House orders intelligence report about alleged election cyberattacks
Russian involvement in U.S. vote raises fears for European elections
New ransomware lets you decrypt your files—by infecting other users
Meet Blackberry Secure, a mobile-security platform for the Internet of Things (IoT)
Jessell alert: FCC’s 600 MHz incentive auction terribly sick
Has the FCC doomed low-band 5G spectrum?
FCC chairman willing to resign to get colleague confirmed
Electronics-sniffing dogs: How K9s became a secret weapon for solving high-tech crimes
A Sprint/T-Mobile tie up is no done deal
Investors need to cool it on Sprint-T-Mobile speculation, analysts say
UK government facing new Brexit court case
Briefing Room
FCC announces completion of 800 MHz reconfiguration in 21 NPSPAC regions, availability of additional Sprint-vacated channels
FCC posts potential agenda items for Dec. 15 open meeting
FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai on potential repeal of some rules after Trump inauguration: “We need to fire up the weed whacker”
Agenda for tomorrow’s FirstNet board meeting and today’s committee meetings
Kern County, Calif., selects Federal Engineering for implementation support for new public-safety radio, microwave systems
Kyocera blog: The future of mission-critical LTE communications