Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
FDNY uses drone to fight building fire for the first time
Exposure of CIA hacking tools renews Americans’ debate over cybersecurity vs. national security
How do you prove cyber protections are worth the investment?
With claims of CIA hacking, how to protect your devices
Apple says it has already fixed many Wikileaks security issues
Trump renominates FCC Chair Ajit Pai for another five-year term
Rhode Island raiding 911 funds: Padding the budget, deceiving the public
Uber pledges not to use ‘greyballing’ tech against regulators
Elon Musk’s hyperloop vision takes a step closer to reality as firm reveals pictures of test track
Bipartisan bill would increase cybersecurity scholarships
AT&T cellphone users unable to call 911 in at least 14 states
Sprint sees mobile 5G within five years; finding capex saving in new tech
Nationwide AT&T outage made it impossible to call 911
FCC says it will investigate cause of AT&T wireless 911 outage
AT&T says cellular 911 service restored after several states report outage
Service restored after 911 outage affects AT&T customers (subscription required)
Corpus Christi, Texas, police: AT&T 911 service restored
The Internet of Things (IoT) and the fire service
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
Testimony of FCC Chairman Pai before the Senate Commerce Committee
Testimony of FCC Commissioner O’Rielly before the Senate Commerce Committee
Statement of FCC Commissioner Clyburn before the Senate Commerce Committee
FTC testifies before House committee about data security and small businesses
Meet FirstNet Senior 911 Advisor Bill Hinkle
PSAC profile: Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association