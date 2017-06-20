Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

London firefighters used drone to battle Greenfell tower blaze

Interactive medical drones: No longer science fiction

Trump to tech titans: U.S. government needs to ‘catch up with the technology revolution’

198 Americans hit by ‘largest ever’ voter-records leak

WikiLeaks reveals how CIA could hack your Wi-Fi router

Marshfield, Wis., equips entire police force with body cameras

NYU Wireless part of team awarded NIST grant to study millimeter-wave technology for first responders

Text-to-911 functionality poses technology, funding and political challenges

A T-Mobile/Sprint merger would be ‘operationally daunting’: Moody’s

Google Fiber says microtrenching, self-installation will enhance network installation

Move over, Bitcoin. Ether is the digital currency of the moment.

After terror attacks, Britain moves to police the Web

Federal researchers made tiny needles that monitor your blood

Putin claims Russia proposed a cyber-war treaty in 2015, but the Obama administration ignored them

Rural America is stranded in the dial-up age (subscription required)

For the first time ever, U.S. is getting 10% of its electricity from wind and solar

Say hello to cloud-connected office furniture

Hackers steal info on 1 million survey participants, target Microsoft operating systems and online shoppers

How to know which NIST framework to use

Public Safety Advocate: Spectrum wars intensify

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

5G will provide major benefits for mission-critical communications, but narrowband technologies are still essential, ETELM says

FTC offers comment on process aimed at improving security of Internet of Things devices

FirstNet, AT&T release buildout plans for states and territories

Radware: Cryptocurrency exchanges hit by DDoS attacks as Bitcoin values reach new highs

PSAC recap: Outreach, state plans, network solutions focus of summer meeting

Motorola Solutions and mm lab drive safety and efficiency at Bosch’s automotive proving ground in Germany

Anritsu introduces 5G signal analyzer

 

 