Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
London firefighters used drone to battle Greenfell tower blaze
Interactive medical drones: No longer science fiction
Trump to tech titans: U.S. government needs to ‘catch up with the technology revolution’
198 Americans hit by ‘largest ever’ voter-records leak
WikiLeaks reveals how CIA could hack your Wi-Fi router
Marshfield, Wis., equips entire police force with body cameras
NYU Wireless part of team awarded NIST grant to study millimeter-wave technology for first responders
Text-to-911 functionality poses technology, funding and political challenges
A T-Mobile/Sprint merger would be ‘operationally daunting’: Moody’s
Google Fiber says microtrenching, self-installation will enhance network installation
Move over, Bitcoin. Ether is the digital currency of the moment.
After terror attacks, Britain moves to police the Web
Federal researchers made tiny needles that monitor your blood
Putin claims Russia proposed a cyber-war treaty in 2015, but the Obama administration ignored them
Rural America is stranded in the dial-up age (subscription required)
For the first time ever, U.S. is getting 10% of its electricity from wind and solar
Say hello to cloud-connected office furniture
Hackers steal info on 1 million survey participants, target Microsoft operating systems and online shoppers
How to know which NIST framework to use
Public Safety Advocate: Spectrum wars intensify
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
5G will provide major benefits for mission-critical communications, but narrowband technologies are still essential, ETELM says
FTC offers comment on process aimed at improving security of Internet of Things devices
FirstNet, AT&T release buildout plans for states and territories
Radware: Cryptocurrency exchanges hit by DDoS attacks as Bitcoin values reach new highs
PSAC recap: Outreach, state plans, network solutions focus of summer meeting
Motorola Solutions and mm lab drive safety and efficiency at Bosch’s automotive proving ground in Germany
Anritsu introduces 5G signal analyzer