Woodbury, Vermont – Wednesday, December 7, 2015 – The National Association of State 911 Administrators (NASNA) releases a paper outlining the challenges states face in optimizing revenue from the existing telephone surcharge model for funding 911, and recommending solutions. The paper is intended to be used as a companion to the white paper released in September 2015 entitled, “Four Potential Sustainable Funding Models for NG911.” You can download the new paper here. The original paper may also be found using that link.

“It is important that states make every effort to optimize revenues from the current funding mechanism before attempting to implement a new one,” said Harriet Miller-Brown, NASNA’s president.

Each state and U.S. Territory has a different statutory and regulatory framework for 911. These differences have a direct bearing on the extent to which they can ensure that all providers that are supposed to collect and remit the 911 surcharge actually do so, and that they do so accurately. These differences also have an impact on the state’s ability to enforce laws and rules regarding local government usage of 911 funds.

About NASNA – NASNA is the voice of state 911 programs on public policy issues impacting 911. NASNA's mission is to promote statewide coordination of 911 activities in all states, to be an effective advocate for states in national 911 policy and initiatives, and to promote the development of seamless, nationwide Next Generation 911 (NG911).